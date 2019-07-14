A turning point can make all the difference.
For Elkins, that was the case in the West Virginia 13-year-old Babe Ruth League state tournament.
A day after using a five-run rally in the seventh inning to steal game one against Beckley, Elkins carried that momentum, scoring four runs in the first inning of the second game for a 14-2 win for the state championship Saturday afternoon at Harry Lewin Field in Beckley.
“I’ll be honest with you; I’m old school,” Elkins head coach Chris Broughton said. “This is backyard baseball. Just go out there and have fun and hustle. Give 100 percent and that win will usually take care of itself. That’s how I’ve done the regular season and how I’ve done it with this team and they never died on me. They just kept battling back. We met at the motel room last night, let them swim a little bit and had a table meeting about what we wanted to do today.”
Though the end result didn’t favor Beckley, it made the game interesting throughout.
Beckley drew first blood in the first inning when Hunter Crist scored on an RBI single from Blake Stratton. It didn’t take long for Elkins, the home team on the scoreboard, to respond in the bottom of the frame.
A sacrifice fly from Matt Pratt tied the game, while a two-run single from Cameron Biller capped the damage, giving the Elks a 4-1 lead. That lead expanded in the second, aided by two errors as Rylan Wymer’s two-run double with two outs made it a 7-1 game.
Still, Beckley wasn’t willing to concede.
Capitalizing on a third-inning error, Stratton again came through with an RBI single to make it 7-2.
Beckley built on its gaining momentum, retiring the Elks in order in the bottom of the frame, and then looked to put a larger dent in the lead in the fourth. Despite the opportunity to do so, the momentum flipped.
After Beckley drew back-to-back two-out walks to load the bases, Elkins’ Mason Kisamore secured a strikeout to diffuse the threat. Meanwhile, the Elks offense put the game away.
“One hit could cut the lead in half easily,” Broughton said. “That was a huge inning right there. One little hit could make a difference. They’re all leaders on this team. I heard them say, ‘We played defense, now let’s do the offense part.’ We played good ball.”
“We had our chance there with the bases loaded and our No. 3 hitter up,” Beckley head coach Kevin Tolliver said. “We just didn’t get the timely hit we needed and they were able to flip things and string together the runs they needed.”
Elkins scored seven runs in the bottom of the frame, with five different players collecting an RBI.
Kisamore came back in to finish the game. He gave up three two-out singles, but forced a popout to invoke the 10-run mercy rule and clinch the championship.
“He wanted it,” Broughton said. “We got a few more runs there and got a comfortable lead, and he says ‘Coach, can I finish the game?’ I told him he was at 78 pitches, and it’s his game if he wanted it and he told me he did. It’s about the kids and what they’ve been able to do.”
Elkins will now move on to play in the Ohio Valley regional in Wisconsin. The Beckley 13-year-old team ends its season just shy of that goal.
“We accomplished a lot this year,” Tolliver said. “We had a a lot of interest and to even be in the position to play for a state championship is an honor. Hopefully the interest will continue to grow and we’ll be able to do it all again next year.”
