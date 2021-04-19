Eight area teams hope to punch their tickets to Charleston this week

The primary goal for most teams when the shortened season began was to make it to the state tournament.
For eight area teams, that goal is just one win away but the stakes are at their highest.
Regional co-finals will start around the state on Tuesday and will wrap up Thursday. Class AAA will play on Tuesday, with AAAA and A going on Wednesday and AA wrapping the action up on Thursday. Locally, Woodrow Wilson, Greenbrier East, Midland Trail, Shady Spring, Wyoming East, Summers County, James Monroe and Richwood will all be playing for state tournament appearances in their respective classes.
All games will start at 7 p.m.
Class AAAA
Capital (9-7) at Woodrow Wilson (13-4)
Woodrow Wilson hosted Capital back on March 8, beating the Cougars 65-44. But this is a different Capital team than years past. The Cougars defeated South Charleston to advance to the sectional title game, where they led George Washington — a team that had beaten them twice — with under a minute left before the late-game heroics of reigning Ostrowski Award winner Kalissa Lacy capped the comeback for GW. Fortunately for Beckley this is familiar territory. The Lady Flying Eagles will be playing in their fourth straight regional co-final with both of their wins over that span coming at home. Leading the charge for the Lady Flying Eagles will be seniors Cloey Frantz, who will start in her fourth straight regional co-final and Jamara Walton. Walton led the team in scoring with 14.2 points per game while Frantz comes in second with 14 a game.
Greenbrier East (14-6) at George Washington (13-3); game moved to Thursday
Despite its record, Greenbrier East's losses to graduation haven't gone unnoticed. The Spartans have played three games this season against teams ranked in the Top 10 of the AP poll, dropping all three by at least 19 points. Two of those losses have come at the hands of the Lady Patriots who they'll visit Wednesday. The two teams are familiar with each other on this stage, meeting in the regional co-finals twice over the last three years, with the programs splitting both meetings and the home team coming away victorious each time. George Washington won both meetings this year 76-52 and 66-31. Sophomore sharpshooter Cadence Stewart will carry the load for the Lady Spartans while Kalissa Lacy will do the same for the Lady Patriots.
Class AAA
Midland Trail (7-2) at Shady Spring (4-9)
In a sense, this was the least likely regional co-final matchup as both teams were voted the No. 3 seed in their respective sections.
Adding to the unliklihood of this matchup, Shady entered the postseason with a 2-9 record while Midland Trail trailed by 13 in the fourth quarter of its sectional game against Herbert Hoover. Both teams found a way to reach this point though. For Shady it came in the form of avenging losses to Westside and PikeView on the road while Trail hit a game-winner in the waning seconds against Hoover before falling by a point at Sissonville. Both teams had bouts with quarantines and sickness throughout the season and in their lone matchup Trail won 46-28. The good news for the Lady Tigers, other than the fact they're at home, is leading scorer Kierra Richmond as well as fellow starter Kellie Adkins did not play in that game for Shady.
Class AA
Chapmanville (3-11) at Wyoming East (7-2)
Like many teams, quarantines and school shutdowns have impacted Wyoming East but the Lady Warriors haven't missed a beat. Their losses this season have both come at hand of Class AAAA Beckley by a combined five points. After a two-week layoff in between the regular season and sectional play, East hit the gas in the Section 1 title game, pounding rival Summers County by 45 points. Senior point guard Sky Davidson has been a part of two teams that have finished as the runner-up in Class AA, so the experience in big games is there,
Summers County (6-6) at Mingo Central (8-3)
Since dropping down to Class A in 2016, Summers County has never missed the state tournament. The program has also never finished below .500 since the school opened in 1994, but both of those streaks will be put to the test Thursday atop Miner Mountain. The Lady Bobcats hit a rough patch on the back end of the season as two-time first-team all-stater Gavin Pivont missed several games with an ankle injury and shortly after a quarantine forced them to cancel the last two weeks of the regular season slate. Though it's not all doom and gloom. The Lady Bobcats have beaten the Miners once this season, winning 64-39 at Mingo on March 30.
Class A
James Monroe (12-5) at Webster County (13-2)
The Mavericks lost a heart-breaker on the road in the sectional championship, losing by two points. Now they'll have to make the trip to Upper Glade to face sophomore star Sydney Baird who averaged over 30 points per game this year and crossed the 1,000 point plateau. The two teams have not played this season.
Richwood (7-11) at River View (14-2)
Hot off the first section championship in school history, River View is looking to punch its ticket to Charleston for the second time in school history. In the way stands Richwood, led by senior Trinity Amick. Amick became a 1,000 point scorer last week in sectional play. Richwood defeated Greenbrier West in the opening round before losing 70-37 at Webster County. Richwood and River View have not played this season though River View has beaten James Monroe twice, a team that beat Richwood by at least 20 points in both of their meetings.