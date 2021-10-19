OAK HILL — Woodrow Wilson exacted some revenge Tuesday night.
On Thursday, the Flying Eagles will try to keep Greenbrier East from doing the same.
Carson Eckley's goal in the 38th minute put No. 3 seed Woodrow in the lead right before halftime and the Eagles made it stick in a 1-0 win over No. 2 Oak Hill Tuesday in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 semifinals.
The win helped the Flying Eagles (8-7-3) avenge last year's 3-1 sectional championship loss to the Red Devils. Oak Hill also beat Woodrow 1-0 in the teams' only regular season meeting.
After Eckley's goal, Woodrow keeper Josh Farnsworth turned in a stellar second half to preserve the shutout. On one of his saves, he leaped high to his right and snatched the ball in the air to prevent Oak Hill from tying the match.
Woodrow will travel to Greenbrier East on Thursday to battle the No. 1 Spartans for the championship. Kickoff will be 6:30 p.m.
The Flying Eagles upset the Spartans in last year's semifinals 4-3 on penalty kicks.
The teams met once this season, battling to a 3-3 draw on Sept. 16.
