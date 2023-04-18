Rylee Wilson was waiting for his opportunity all year.
When he got the text that he would make his first career start Tuesday night against sectional foe Oak Hill, he was excited.
The waited all day. Then he waited through the umpires showing late. By the time he was ready to take the mound it was about time to turn the lights on in Oak Hill.
But Wilson said no thanks. He was lights out.
Wilson went five innings and struck out six — four in his final two innings of work and walked four and scattered five hits as the Spartans topped Oak Hill 14-6. He threw 102 pitches, 64 for strikes.
“He settled in well for us, I was proud of him,” Greenbrier East coach Cory Mann said. “I asked him to come in here and pitch against a sectional foe, and he did well. I’ve got confidence in all our guys and Rylee came in and pitched with confidence tonight and did a great job for us.”
With the win Greenbrier East (9-10) finished 6-0 in the section meaning the Spartans will host section play.
“I’ve been throwing bullpens all season just thinking about a sectional (game),” Wilson said. “Last year I got to play in regional play and I tried to finish a regional game (against George Washington) and it was hard competition. I walked in here today thinking I had nothing to lose. It was my first start, I might as well make a good introduction, right? So, I came in pretty big-headed, ready to throw the ball.”
“The first high school start for that gentleman and I thought he pitched well enough,” Oak Hill coach Chris Hendrick said. “My team has to find the ball and put it in play. We hit a lot of fly balls and that’s not going to go well with what we are trying to do.”
Wilson got plenty of help from his friends.
The Spartans banged out 16 hits, six for extra bases, and scored in every inning but the first.
“We talk about it all the time, put the ball in play and make them make plays,” Mann said. “We barreled up some baseballs tonight. We hit the ball hard and it went well for us.”
Clayton Morgan got the bats started in the second, following Zion Detko’s leadoff triple with.
“Clayton’s been a good stick in our lineup all year,” Mann said. “He was able to barrel up that ball and got some momentum for us and it carried on throughout the rest of the game. I think we scored every inning after that.”
Oak Hill made the most of errors and grounders, turning fielder’s choices and a wild pitch into three runs to go ahead 3-2.
“When I get runners on we can create a lot of havoc through situational stuff,” Hendrick said. “When you get up there and strike out or pop up there is no situational stuff we can put pressure on people with. With my top three (in the lineup, Cole Legg, Jayden McLain and Gabe Truman) I can put a lot of pressure on people.”
In the third Darris Boswell had a two-run single to give the Spartans a lead they would not lose.
That scored Ian Cline, who singled and Ashton Cochran, who reached on a throwing error after a strikeout.
The Spartans added two in the fourth, five in the fifth when they batted around, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Cochran and Boswell both had three-hit nights. Cochran drove in four and Boswell two. Cline, Detko and Peyton Dehaven had two hits each.
Colton Smith had a solo shot for the Red Devils in the fourth inning.
Wilson said he found out about noon.
“Coach Mann texted me and told me I would be starting,” Wilson said. “When he text me I got pretty excited, I smiled from ear to ear. I just said, ‘yes sir, I’m ready.’ The wait (before the game) made the (pressure) build up a little but overall, it just got me more excited.”
Mann said that Wilson may well have earned another start.
As it is, he got a big one to give the Spartans a run of the section.
“Proud of these guys, they came in ready to play sectional opponents,” Mann said. “We’ve played a tough schedule and it isn’t going to get any easier.
He had games this weekend against Jefferson and Spring Valley this weekend and the following weekend he added a trip to Bridgeport to play the Indians and George Washington. That is three of last year’s four state tournament teams in the next two weekends.
