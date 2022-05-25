FAIRLEA — George Washington led 7-0 in the third inning and went on to defeat Greenbrier East 8-2 Wednesday for the Class AAA Region 3 championship.
The Patriots swept the best-of-3 series to earn a berth in next week's state tournament at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
Isaac McCallister was 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs batted in for the Patriots. Joseph Lively was also 2-for-3 and Bryson Hoff had a triple.
Eli Ellis got the win after holding the Spartans to two hits, and both of their runs were unearned. He struck out six and walked five.
Darris Boswell and Jake Roshau had the hits for Greenbrier East. Boswell scored both runs, and Gavin Bennett had an RBI.
The Spartans finished the season 12-13.