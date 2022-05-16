East's Davis signs with Roadrunners to play for familiar coach

FAIRLEA — In trying to build a program, first-year Dabney S. Lancaster women’s basketball coach Steve Webb turned to a familiar face to turn his program into a winner. The longtime assistant to Greenbrier East head coach Jim Justice transformed a Spartan into a Roadrunner, bringing skills and attitude he believes are needed to win to his club with the signing of GEHS senior guard Brooke Davis on Monday.
“It allows me to have someone who can help make the girls understand,” said Webb, who has been in coaching for 30 years at Greenbrier East High School, Aiken (S.C.) High School and Woodrow Wilson High School. “She’s been there, and she know how we do things.
“The thing that I love the most about Brooke is her heart and hustle. There’s never a doubt that she’s going to bring what she has every night — whether it’s in practice or in a game. She’s going to do what is asked of her for the benefit of the team.”
For Davis, the opportunity was a no-brainer. Dabney S. Lancaster, located in Clifton Forge, Virginia, is just minutes from home, and it is well-known for its nursing program, which is one of the main things that attracted Davis to the school. It’s also a chance to continue to compete athletically, something that means a great deal to Davis, who also excels on the softball field at Greenbrier East.
“It’s pretty exciting knowing that I don’t have to put down the basketball yet,” she explained. “I can keep going for two more years. It’s more of an aggressive game. I like the contact of basketball.”
The familiarity of the coach is simply a bonus.
“He has been there all four years at Greenbrier East, so it won’t be that hard to keep getting along with him,” said Davis with a smile and a chuckle.
As a senior for Justice, Davis averaged a little more than 8 points per game, to go along with 5.4 rebounds per contest. Her 22 blocked shots were a team best, and her 72 steals ranked second on the team. Davis’ 54 assists were good enough for third among her teammates.
“I’m definitely getting a steal with her,” said Webb, a Concord University and Alderson-Broaddus College graduate. “Anybody can make anybody a scorer. It’s the little things that I look for, like the 50-50 balls. Who’s going to go get them? Who’s going to take the charge? Who’s going to be a leader? Brooke leads by example. She’s going to put everything on the floor for the team that she’s with.”
That doesn’t mean Davis’ game is where it needs to be to play collegiately at the NJCAA Division III program. She identified ball handling as an area she can improve.
“I struggle with that, and I have to keep working on my shot,” said Davis, a streaky 3-point shooter, who will be looking to add consistency. “I’ll be doing the ball handling drill that Coach Webb makes us do every day, and that seems to help a lot.”
For Webb, landing Davis is the first step on a journey that he hopes will lead to a top-notch basketball program, something with which he’s extremely familiar.
“I can’t say enough about Coach Justice allowing me to be a part of what he’s built here at Greenbrier East,” said Webb. “I’m very blessed to have been a part of that. He’s been a big part of allowing me to grow as a coach, and hopefully I can build upon what he’s taught me and what he has built. I’m hoping to take a lot of that over to Dabney with me.
“I’ve been coaching for 30 years, and I think I have a decent idea about the game. I want to bring that to Dabney and build a program there. The most challenging thing is the recruiting, but I’m chipping away at it. Dabney is a leader in nursing, and that is a blessing.”
Webb said word of mouth, social media and recruiting websites have all aided in the process of putting a roster together. He’s used those tools at his disposal, but he’s also ready to track down some future Roadrunners the old-fashioned way.
“I’m still a guy who likes to go out and see the players in person,” he explained. “I know there are a lot of exposure tournaments this coming weekend, and I will be going to North Carolina to watch one of them.”