Alex Easthom was able to hold off the charge of Mason Williams to win the 101st West Virginia Amateur Friday on the Old White TPC at The Greenbrier.
Easthom, who entered the day tied for the lead with 13-time Amateur champion Pat Carter, shot 1-under for the day to finish the tournament at 4-under. His final round was highlighted by an eagle on the par-4 10th hole.
Easthom took home the trophy, but the performance of the day belonged to Williams. The defending champion started the day at 2-over but fired a 5-under 65 that included six birdies. He finished at 3-under and tied for second place with Chris Williams, who also was 5-under on the day.
Carter was 1-over and finished fourth at 2-under.
Woodrow Wilson graduate Jackson Hill trailed the leaders by one stroke going into the day but shot 2-over 72 for a fifth-place finish at even par.