East wins round two

The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center has brought some of the best scorers to its knees with its tough shooting environment.
That doesn't seem to apply to the Blankenship girls from Wyoming East.
Current Concord University guard Jazz Blankenship blistered the nets on numerous occasions while wearing the East jersey. Friday afternoon, Hannah Blankenship followed in her older sister's footsteps with a perfect 6-for-6 performance from behind the arc.
While Blankenship was doing damage from outside, Daisha Summers was punishing county rival Westside inside to lead Wyoming East to a 60-51 win in the New River CTC Invitational.
"Hannah is a great kid that works hard. She has been fighting some injuries, but she never complains," Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna said. "We did a good job of setting (Daisha) up. She is really hard to guard underneath."
Blankenship finished the game with 21 points and Summers scored 19. The dynamic sophomore combination benefited mightily from the return of junior all-state point guard Skylar Davidson, who had been sidelined with a high ankle sprain.
"Having Skylar back helped us a lot. It kinda settles us down and lets us get into our offense," Boninsegna said. "We still have a lot to work on where we are so young, but we are getting better every game and that is all I can ask."
Davidson finished the game with seven points and 13 assists to ignite the Lady Warriors' offense.
With her team playing Westside for the second time in two weeks and after coming up short in the first meeting, Davidson felt she needed to be on the floor, even it meant battling through the pain.
"I think today's game was really important. We needed this win against Westside, considering they beat us down at their place," Davidson said. "We play them again pretty soon, but this win was a big deal for us. I have never sprained my ankle in this way and this is probably the most pain that I have played through."
Following an even first quarter that was largely a scoring battle between Summers and Westside's Hannah Toler, East made its move with just over five minutes to play in the half.
Trailing by one point, Summers converted on back-to-back trips to spark an East run after Colleen Lookabill gave East the lead with two free throws.
Toler countered with a score, but after Blankenship scored six straight points the lead was 11, where it would stand at halftime.
"We battled and we fought hard," Westside head coach Darren Thomas said. "The first half, we just couldn't get a break. Seemed like every time we got out on a break, we had a turnover or a foul. Just couldn't get any rhythm. The second half, we settled down and adjusted to the game and we did pretty well."
East maintained its 11-point lead late into the third quarter, but at the 3:40 mark the Lady Warriors began to struggle from the floor and Westside made its run.
Toler drilled a long ball for three of her 16 points and Leslie Bailey added one a minute later to cut the lead to five after three quarters.
Bailey, who finished with a team-high 17 points, opened the fourth quarter with five straight points to tie the game at 45-45 with 5:11 to play. With the Lady Renegades riding the momentum, Blankenship applied the dagger with back-to-back 3-pointers to quell the Westside run.
Playing without starting senior guard Riana Kenneda, who was out with an illness, Westside felt the effects of her absence at key times in the game.
"Skylar is one of the best players in the state. We were so concentrated on not letting her penetrate, I think we lost where Hannah was," Thomas explained. "We played some kids that hadn't had a lot of time yet. You get used to a rotation and when you don't have Riana there, you have to try different rotations. It is a learning process."
Westside could get no closer than five points down the stretch and East was true at the line for the win.
"It was a typical Wyoming County game and we are going to go right at each other. We will see them again this year," Thomas said.
Westside
Taylor Brown 8, Leslie Bailey 17, Hannah Toler 16, Makayla Morgan 7, Lauren Thomas 1, Sarah Brown 2. Totals: 16-42 10-21 51
Wyoming East
Daisha Summers 19, Skylar Davidson 7, Abby Russell 10, Sara Saunders 1, Hannah Blankenship 21, Colleen Lookabill 2. Totals: 17-44 17-21 60.
W: 17 9 14 11 — 51
WE: 17 20 8 15 — 60
3-point goals: W: 10 (Brown 2, Bailey 5, Toler 2, Morgan ), WE 9 (Davidson, Russell 2, Blankenship 6). Fouled out: Morgan (W)