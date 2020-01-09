East's pressure defense too much for Oak Hill

oak hill — Greenbrier East and Oak Hill have waged some classics in the Lilly Center over the years. Wednesday night the two old rivals stirred up the echoes on Fred Ferri Jr. Court.
Unfortunately for the home standing Red Devils who were playing without two starters, the Greenbrier East pressure defense was too much.
Behind 24 points from Bailee Coles and a 16-0 run late in the second quarter, Greenbrier East snapped a four-game losing streak to defeat Oak Hill, 65-54.
“We will take the win. I think our kids overlooked Oak Hill a little bit and didn’t play up to the way we are capable of playing in the first (quarter),” Greenbrier East head coach Bimbo Coles said. “(Oak Hill) is really better than what I have seen and they are a well coached basketball team. They space the floor out and they have guys that can shoot the basketball. So, we will take the win.”
Knowing Oak Hill was playing without starting point guard, Jason Manns and also Cade Maynor due to injuries, Greenbrier East looked to pressure the Red Devils early.
Instead of getting the turnovers they wanted, the Spartans lost Oak Hill’s sharpshooters who exploded out of the gate.
Behind three triples from Hunter Rinehart and one each from Jacob Perdue and Omar Lewis, Oak Hill ran out to a 10-point lead which was seven points at the end of the quarter.
“The thing about it is, we discussed it,” Coles said about Rinehart. “We watched film on him and we said we cannot leave this guy. We left him wide open a bunch in the first quarter and he burned us. We made some adjustments and made guys stay with him, even on penetration where we normally help. We stayed with him and then we held him in check.”
The pressure defense from the Spartans began to take its toll in the second quarter, but could not cut into the lead due to some offensive woes of their own.
With 3:31 to play in the half, East trailed 28-19 thanks to another 3 from Perdue and appeared on its way to a solid halftime lead. Then the game started to unravel for the home team.
“That is where we made the adjustments of not helping. They put their shooters down in the corner. So, up top, we let them trap and had our guys in the back stay on their men,” Coles explained. “We forced them left a lot. Unfortunately for (Oak Hill), they had their ninth grade in there and struggled some going left. Going left we would come and trap and take advantage of it.”
Peyton Pack started the run with back-to-back assists for layups. Tucker Via returned the favor and found Pack cutting for another score.
“I told (Peyton) I thought this was one of the best games he has played,” Coles said about his senior. “He is our only senior and he is our leader. I told him that was what leadership is all about. He didn’t get in until the second quarter, but he played really good minutes from there on. He was huge for us.”
Bailee Coles kept the run going with an old school 3-point play before Adam Seams converted a steal into another layup. Coles then drilled a long ball and when an Oak Hill pass went into the backcourt, Coles scooped it up and slammed it home, capping a 16-0 run. When the halftime horn sounded, East led, 37-30.
The Spartans appeared to be running away from Oak Hill in the third period, pushing the lead to 10 points. Oak Hill refused to go away and ran off nine straight, aided by 3s from Rinehart and Perdue.
However, without Manns, the pressure eventually was too much for Oak Hill to withstand and East regained control to lead by eight after three quarters.
“The kids play really hard and that has never been a problem for us all year. They try to do what we ask them to do and the effort is there,” Oak Hill head coach Benitez Jackson said. “We were just without our point guard today. We had some turnovers at some really bad times that led to them getting the lead. I am not sure what their points off turnovers was tonight, but I bet it was pretty high.”
Greenbrier East (2-5)
Quentin Wilson 2, Tucker Via 6, Clay Jackson 9, Peyton Pack 6, Adam Seams 7, Zach Patton 3, Bailee Coles 24, Monquelle Davis 2, Davey Vance 4, Sam Aultz 2. Totals: 27 2-6 65.
Oak Hill (2-5)
Jacob Perdue 12 Brandon Wisen 13, Hunter Rinehart 13, Samuel Crist 3, Omar Lewis 4, Darian McDowell 7, Cam Craddock 2. Totals: 16 13-23 54.
GE: 15 22 20 8 — 65
OH: 22 8 19 5 — 54
3-point goals: GE: 9 (Jackson 3, Seams, Patton, Coles 4), OH: 9 (Perdue 3, Rinehart 4, Lewis, McDowell). Fouled out: Lewis (OH)