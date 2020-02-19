East pulls away from Patriots for 62-53 win

charleston — In the aftermath of his team’s 62-53 win at George Washington, Greenbrier East coach and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gushed about the ongoing chess match between he and GW coach Jamie LaMaster when their teams get together.
Strategies and play calling aside, on Tuesday, some of Justice’s pawns played like queens.
Senior guards Kate Perkins and Emma Dotson, not known for their scoring prowess, locked up the Patriots’ back court of Vivian Ho and Kalissa Lacy in the second half, gumming up the works for anything GW tried to do offensively as the No. 3 Spartans pulled away late for a much-needed 62-53 win on The Hill.
“We were floating two men in a zone and then we went to a four-man, one-man zone,” Justice explained. “Jamie is such a spectacular coach and we’ve always had this chess game going back and forth and we’re just really fortunate to come out of here. They’ve got a fabulous basketball team and for us to come out of the season with two wins against them, it’s unbelievable. They’re the real deal.”
The result backed up a 67-61 win for the Spartans in Fairlea on Jan. 3 and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the visitors.
To say the least, it has been a turbulent week for East and Justice. A week ago Tuesday, East was in the fourth quarter of a game against No. 4 Woodrow Wilson when an altercation broke out near the Woodrow bench involving a police officer, a Woodrow assistant coach and a fan. Justice was quoted in The Register-Herald as calling the Flying Eagles, “a bunch of thugs,” a comment that he was criticized for because of its racial connotations. The game was officially ruled as a 46-40 win for East after Woodrow’s team was pulled from the floor.
Justice has since said he regretted his word choice, telling WSAZ on Friday that, “If it has deflected away from what really happened, yeah, I wish we could have picked another word.”
The Spartans (17-3) were beaten on the road at Parkersburg South on Saturday and Tuesday’s hard-fought victory was certainly a positive sign for a team surrounded by distractions and scrutiny over the last week. Justice touched on the situation after the win.
“A lot of stuff going on that really and truly — we love all kids whether they’re Beckley or our kids or whatever,” Justice said. “At the end of the day, we don’t need anything like that in our secondary schools and in high school sports.
“Naturally, it’s been tough, it’s been tough on everybody. I’m sure it’s been tough on the Woodrow kids and Woodrow coaching staff, it’s surely tough on our family because we’re down at the floor and doing the right stuff. But at the same time, to play this well tonight ... that was an amazing basketball game. We just happened to get after them a little bit with our defense.”
The first half resembled the shootout that often times erupts between the two teams as GW (13-8) led by as many as five three times before East carried a one-point lead into the break at 34-33.
Both teams bogged down significantly in the third with the Spartans taking a 42-39 advantage to the fourth. The teams traded blows early in the fourth with Lacy completing a three-point play at the 5:43 mark to tie the game at 47, but that’s when East got busy.
Amya Damon scored 11 of her game-high 21 points in the final stanza and her 3 to answer Lacy’s three-point play sparked a 13-2 run as the shots stopped falling for the Patriots. Lacy would finish with 17 points and added seven assists and five steals, but hit just 5 of 18 shots from the floor and 2 of 10 from 3-point range as the athletic Dotson hounded her the entire length of the floor. She entered the game averaging 25.6 points per game.
“They played really hard and they hugged her so tight, they made it difficult for her to get a look,” LaMaster said. “Anything slow developing tonight wasn’t good tonight and they weren’t giving any space. They did a nice job defensively. Against his zone we were OK, but their length in that man gave us trouble.”
Haley McClure entered as East’s leading scorer (19.5 points per game) and finished with 14 points, but her presence was most felt on the glass where she added 10 rebounds. Specifically, McClure ripped down seven offensive boards, more than GW had as a team (five) and it helped lead to a 13-6 advantage in second-chance points. Each of those landed like an anvil.
“It was a number of things,” LaMaster said. “One thing in my mind that stood out in my mind was the inability to get to any loose balls and the second thing, I was really disappointed with our rebounding and lack of boxing out. We had five offensive rebounds over 32 minutes and that’s not going to win a game. The one and dones. You can’t beat Greenbrier East with five offensive rebounds, you just can’t do it.”
GW forward Lauren Harmison had 19 points to lead the Patriots and was red-hot early, nailing four 3s in the first half. But the constant pressure up top suffocating passing lanes and she attempted just two shots after the break. Dotson chipped in 10 points for East. Ho and Lacy combined to turn it over 11 times.
Greenbrier East (17-3)
Damon 7-16 5-7 21, Dotson 2-4 5-6 10, Dunbar 3-7 0-0 6, Perkins 2-5 3-4 8, McClure 5-11 2-6 14, Stewart 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 20-47 15-23 62.
George Washington (13-8)
Lacy 5-18 5-7 17, Ho 4-9 0-0 8, Harmison 6-8 2-2 19, Smith 3-5 0-2 7, Harmon 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-42 7-11 53.
GE 19 15 8 20 — 62
GW 20 13 6 14 — 53
Three-point goals: GE 7 (Damon 2, Dotson, Perkins, McClure 2, Stewart); GW 8 (Lacy 2, Harmison 5-7, Smith).