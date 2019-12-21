fairlea — Wins have been few and far between for opposing girls basketball teams that step onto Coach Jim Justice Court.
However, Saturday night in the championship game of the Jerry Bradley Christmas Tournament, Hurricane did not step on the floor intimidated and gave the highly-favored Lady Spartans all they wanted.
Using an aggressive man-to-man defense, the Lady Redskins frustrated East early, but in the end the Lady Spartans were too much in a 59-32 win.
“We sure didn’t play the way we are capable of playing, that is for sure," West Virginia Governor and Greenbrier East head coach Jim Justice said. "We didn’t shoot the ball very well. But you have to give (Hurricane) credit, they hustled and played really hard on defense and defense slowed the game down.”
The Lady Spartans were sluggish from the start and after going two minutes without a score, Justice had seen enough. The veteran coach replaced all his starters, looking for a spark.
“I am not going to tolerate us being mediocre when they have the chance to be really good," Justice said.
Playing under the weather, senior Kate Perkins gave East a spark with her aggressive play on both ends of the floor. Perkins finished with eight points and five steals in just 20 minutes of action.
"Kate gives us a lot. She handles the ball really well, she is hard-nosed and plays good defense," Justice said.
On the first possession, A.J. Groves hit Brooke Davis on a perfect backdoor cut for East’s first score at the 5:40 mark. Undaunted, Hurricane responded with two straight scores from Taylor Maddox for a 6-2 lead midway through the first period.
With the starters flowing back in, East finally started to find its way. Haley McClure found fellow senior Taylor Dunbar for an easy score and East ran off six points to finally take the lead.
Late in the quarter, freshman Cadence Stewart hit a key 3 and Emma Dotson beat the first-quarter horn with another deep bomb for a 15-7 advantage.
Another 3 from Stewart at the 5:23 mark of the second period pushed the lead to double digits, and when Dunbar scored in the lane a minute later, the Lady Spartans led by 14 points.
"Cadence can really shoot it and she is hard-nosed, too," Justice said.
At the break, East led 31-16 after holding Hurricane to just two buckets in the second quarter. Greenbrier East forced 17 first-half turnovers, but committing 11 of their own kept the Lady Spartans from creating even more separation.
“I thought we played well defensively and I thought we were aggressive attacking the basket. We just couldn’t get shots to fall," Hurricane head coach Shawn Lucas said. "Halftime we were 50 percent from the foul line and we may have got worse. We were plus-two at halftime rebounding and we have not been a good rebounding team."
"The effort tonight was there. I thought we handled their press good. We just struggled shooting. I really don’t feel like we got outplayed tonight. (Greenbrier East) is an experienced team, they play well together and they hit their shots. We didn’t.”
The Lady Spartans continued to methodically pull away and outscored the Lady Redskins 16-6 in the third period. When the Greenbrier East starters left the floor with just under three minutes to play, the lead was 30 points.
“We just didn't have the game tonight. At halftime we had 23 shots. You can’t beat anybody doing that. We want to shoot 70 shots per game. At least be around 65," Justice said.
Stewart led East with 14 points, while McClure had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Amya Damon scored six points and finished with eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
Nadia Legros led Hurricane with 12 points and Maggie Oduor scored nine. Maggie Kenworthy added eight points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Lady Redskins.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981
Hurricane (2-7)
Nadia Legros 12, Lauren Dye 2, Maggie Oduor 9, Amiya Donaldson 1, Morgan Kenworthy 8. Total: 12 8-20 32.
Greenbrier East (6-0)
Brooke Davis 2, Amya Damon 6, Cadence Stewart 14, Emma Dotson 8, Taylor Dunbar 8, Haley McClure 1, Kate Perkins 8, A.J. Groves 2. Totals: 21 11-18 59.
H: 7 9 6 10 — 32
GE: 15 16 16 12 — 59
3-pointers: H (none); GE: 6 (Stewart 4, Dotson 2). Fouled out: None.