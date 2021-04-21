East girls season is over; boys in limbo

Greenbrier East made a lot of basketball noise without so much as a dribble.
The girls team opted out of its Class AAAA Region 3 co-final at George Washington scheduled for Thursday, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. Not long after that, the Section 2 boys game between the Spartans and Oak Hill in Fairlea was postponed at 6:41 p.m., 19 minutes before tip-off.
No official explanation was given, although the number of active Covid-19 cases in Greenbrier County had risen from 19 on March 22 to 90 as of Wednesday according to the Greenbrier County Health Department's Facebook page. Greenbrier East head coach Bimbo Coles told The Register-Herald that a decision on the game's status should be known Thursday morning.
The tournament was scheduled to begin Tuesday, but Greenbrier East's game was postponed one day to Wednesday to allow for further contact tracing. Woodrow Wilson and Princeton played their game as scheduled, with Woodrow taking a 71-56 win.
The championship game, originally set for Thursday, was moved to Friday at the site of the highest remaining seed. That, of course, is in limbo pending the status of the Oak Hill-Greenbrier East game.
Meanwhile, the East girls season has come to an end and George Washington will advance to next week's state tournament. The Spartans' sectional championship game at Woodrow Wilson last Thursday was postponed hours before tip-off because one of East's players tested positive. The game was eventually declared a no-contest, allowing the Flying Eagles to host a Class AAAA Region 3 co-final against Capital.
Woodrow won that game 68-53 to advance to the state tournament.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com