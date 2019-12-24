Early surprises on the hardwood

Christmas is upon us and one of my favorite parts of Christmas is the surprises. It may be a gift that touches your heart or seeing a friend or family member who you didn’t expect would be in for the holidays.
So far this year, the basketball season has done its part in providing us with some nice surprises.
Shady Spring (4-0) easily leads the surprises on the boys side. After heading north for wins over Fairmont Senior and Robert C. Byrd, the Tigers doubled down on those Class AA wins with two Class AAA wins last week.
First, Shady Spring went down to the Capital City and knocked off Class AAA Capital before collecting a double-digit win at home over South Charleston. The same Black Eagles team that lost a one-point game to George Washington two days earlier.
The Tigers continue their tour of Region 3 in AAA later this week in the Little General Battle for the Armory when they play George Washington in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Friday.
A win by Shady Spring could set up a showdown with its fourth AAA Region 3 team, Woodrow Wilson. Should that happen, that will be a wild environment for sure.
Not to be outdone by the bigger schools, Region 3 in Class A has also provided a couple of surprises.
Last year Greenbrier West and Webster County both had magical years. West made its first trip to the boys state tournament since the 1992 state championship season and the Highlanders won the Class A title, going undefeated on the year.
However, both teams took a major hit from graduation and hit the floor this year with a lot of unknowns. Clearly knowing how to win was not one of them.
Both teams will celebrate Christmas Day with a 3-0 record.
The Cavaliers are young, but they have played like veterans. Kaiden Pack (18.3), Chase Hagy (17.7), Lawson Vaughan (11.3) and Logan Shrewsbery (11.0) are all averaging double figures, with Vaughan averaging nine rebounds per game.
Mike Gray’s Highlanders may be the biggest surprise with wins over Doddridge County, Richwood and Calhoun County.
Can Webster and Greenbrier West parlay the hot starts into a return to the state tournament? It may be a little early for that talk, but the undefeated start by both squads has caught the attention of folks around the state.
On the girls side, Westside’s 5-0 start may be a surprise for some, but not all and not for me.
The Lady Renegades have been solid for a couple years now, but their talents have been masked by the dominance of conty rival Wyoming East and Bluefield, especially in the postseason.
Makayla Morgan is a scrappy, hard-nosed point guard who runs the show and Riana Kenneda and Hannah Toler can fill it up. Morgan had 12 assists in last week’s win over Wyoming East. Toler had 17 points in the win and Kenneda pitched in 12.
Outside of a sectional win in 2017, East had owned West in recent years and it hadn’t been close. So the win Thursday night was surely a confidence builder for Westside.
Now the question is, can the Lady Renegades keep the momentum going?
Westside will welcome Bluefield to Clear Fork on Monday before playing Woodrow Wilson in the New River CTC Invitational. Westside and Wyoming East will meet again Jan. 23 in New Richmond and could meet each other on day two of the New River tournament.
Westside and East are also on a collision course to meet in the sectional final in late February. We will see how that plays out.
The last thought for now is a Christmas wish.
Even the strongest people are carrying burdens that are not obvious to most. We all have our struggles, even when we seem happy. We don’t need to add to each other’s problems.
My Christmas wish is for us all to share love and kindness to each other. When you feel the need to react in anger, show kindness. When someone has wronged you, show love.
You never know when that random act of kindness will make a difference in someone’s life.
Let’s all have a great year together. Merry Christmas!
