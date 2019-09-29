“Fetch ‘em up!” my buddy yelled, but his little yellow labrador was already streaking across the field, grabbed a Canada goose and came trotting back to us. If there ever was a look of contentment on a dog’s face, he had it.
Dropping off the bird, the happy pooch turned and ran back to the field; he had two more geese to deliver.
It was misty and cool along the Greenbrier River, but we knew that soon the sun would burn off the fog and the temperature today may very well go into the 90s. We had to make hay before the sun shines today. Early-season hunting is like that, and I am going to say the early-season hunting opportunities started with dove and early goose season. This year it was Sept. 2 in West Virginia, and runs till about mid-October.
Let’s look at what the early season has to offer you.
Dove and early goose season. The mourning dove season has traditionally been the kickoff to the fall hunting season and in most states starts around Sept. 1. Dove hunting can sometimes be a large, gregarious affair with several hunters around a cut corn or bean field. It is usually hotter than a two dollar pistol temperature wise and the shooting can be just as hot. Dove shoots are often known for large numbers of spent shells and low bird counts. Sometimes there is a lot of barbecue to eat and the gathering and fellowship is more important than the shooting. It is important to bring your own shade and lots of water, especially if you bring a dog. Bird dogs love to be included in a dove hunt for retrieving duty, but a typical early season hunt is usually very warm. Make sure you have lots of water for your pooch and a way to get him in the shade. Dogs can overheat very quickly, especially when working at retrieving.
Many states now have an early goose season for resident Canada geese. These geese are now a problem in many areas. They love to feed and take up residence around golf courses, lakes, farm ponds and recreational areas. Geese found in your area in early September are usually residents; they don’t migrate and will often not leave the area even in bad winter weather. Resident geese can become real pests in some areas. Golf course workers really don’t like them and they can make swimming and other recreational areas very unsanitary.
This is all good for the goose hunter, but what you will find is that where the geese are located and making themselves a nuisance is not a place where you can actually hunt and discharge firearms. This calls for a little scouting and legwork. The resident geese may be loafing during the day at a lake or other area where hunting is not possible, but usually they go to a feeding ground early in the morning and late afternoon. This may be the place where setting up and lying in wait for these birds is possible. Remember that Canadas are big birds; waiting until a flock is close enough is essential. The most common mistake in waterfowl hunting is shooting at birds that are out of range. Decoys and camo really help.
Early squirrels. Many states start squirrel hunting in early- or mid-September, some even in August. Early season means a lot of foliage and even though we have talked a lot about squirrel hunting with dogs here, in truth the still hunter, just quietly sitting in a feeding area or stalking through the woods, will usually get you more squirrels at this time. Now after the leaves drop I want to be following a good squirrel dog, but until then it is fun to sneak around and see if you can get in range of a bushytail.
October options. By Oct. 1, many states have another round of the split season goose season that comes back in as well as the start of the early duck season. Now the waterfowl hunter can take advantage of ducks and geese and you should be getting some migrant birds in your area, especially wood ducks and maybe teal. The weather is still usually very warm by midday and, again, you will need to make provisions for your crew and canines with plenty of water and shade. The squirrel hunting should be a little better as the leaves are coming off now and maybe it is beginning to feel a little more like fall.
Around the middle of October some states (including my home state of West Virginia) will start the fall turkey season, something near and dear to my heart. Since we are about out of time and space, we better talk about that next time!
Be safe out there, folks. Early season with all the foliage is often when most hunting-related incidents happen. Make sure of your target every time you touch a trigger, and wear that blaze orange!