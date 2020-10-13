Eagles, Spartans to meet again

The rebirth of one rivalry will not happen, but a second will be revisited.
Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East agreed to meet in Fairlea Friday night for the second time this season. Kickoff from Spartan Stadium will be 7:30 p.m.
The Flying Eagles (1-4) were supposed to visit Princeton, which is 15th in the latest Class AAA ratings. However, a reported Covid-19 case at Princeton has all students on remote learning and all sports activities suspended.
Greenbrier East was originally set to host Ripley, but that game was canceled Saturday because Rpley is in Jackson County, which is in the gold category on the Covid map.
Woodrow and Greenbrier East (4-2) met to open the season Sept. 4, also in Fairlea. The Spartans, currently rated No. 16, won the game 39-12.
Colby Piner returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown to set the tone for East. Piner also scored a rushing touchdown and caught another from quarterback Monquelle Davis, who was 9-of-19 for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
Woodrow quarterback Maddex McMillen threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Hezekyiah Creasy ran for 154 yards.
SSAC Ratings
Team Record Rating
Class AAA
1. Cabell Midland 4-0 12.5
2. Bridgeport 4-0 12.25
3. George Washington 1-0 12
tie. South Charleston 1-0 12
5. Oak Hill 2-0 11.5
6. Martinsburg 3-1 11.25
7. Musselman 5-1 10.83
8. Wheeling Park 5-1 10.33
9. Spring Valley 2-1 9.33
10. St. Albans 1-0 9
11. Spring Mills 4-2 8.83
12. Ripley 3-1 8.75
13. Hurricane 2-1 8.67
14. John Marshall 4-2 7.67
15. Princeton 3-2 7.4
16. Greenbrier East 4-2 7.17
17. University 1-1 7
18. Parkersburg 3-2 6.6
19. Washington 3-3 5.83
20. Jefferson 2-3 5.4
Class AA
1. Bluefield 4-0 13
2. Oak Glen 4-1 10.4
3. Frankfort 5-1 10.33
4. Liberty Raleigh 5-0 10.2
5. North Marion 4-1 9
tie. Robert C. Byrd 4-1 9
tie. Sissonville 1-0 9
8. Keyser 4-2 7.67
9. Clay County 5-1 7.5
10. Fairmont 3-2 7.2
11. Elkins 4-2 7
12. Lewis County 3-3 6.5
tie. Braxton County 4-2 6.5
tie. Point Pleasant 2-2 6.5
15. Lincoln 2-1 6.33
16. Poca 2-1 6
17. Independence 3-2 5.8
18. Liberty Harrison 3-2 5.4
19. Westside 2-1 5.33
20. Shady Spring 2-2 4.75
Class A
1. Doddridge County 5-0 9
2. Midland Trail 2-0 8.5
3. Greenbrier West 6-0 8.33
4. Petersburg 4-1 8.2
5. Tug Valley 3-0 8
6. St. Marys 5-1 7.5
7. Williamstown 4-1 7.4
8. Clay-Battelle 1-0 7
9. Buffalo 3-0 7
10. East Hardy 4-1 6.4
11. Tygarts Valley 5-1 5.83
12. Ritchie County 4-2 5
13. Gilmer County 3-2 5
14. Summers County 3-2 4.8
15. Wirt County 3-2 4.6
16. Pendleton County 2-2 4.5
tie. Man 1-1 4.5
tie. Madonna 4-2 4.5
19. River View 3-2 4.4
20. Tolsia 2-2 4.25