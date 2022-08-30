The game ended with equal parts frustration and optimism.
Woodrow Wilson controlled its match with rival Greenbrier East nearly from start to finish but could not find the net. Because of that control, the Spartans were afforded fewer opportunities and likewise came up empty. That resulted in a 0-0 draw Tuesday evening at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.
“It’s hard when you dominate in a game and you just can’t finish a goal,” Woodrow coach Julie Agnor said. “We made a few mistakes as far as where we were playing the ball. They clog the middle, so on a team like this we just can’t play up the middle. Adjusting to that was obviously a little bit of a challenge.”
The Flying Eagles (2-0-2) kept the ball right where they wanted most of the game and were able to get off several shots. But that lack of adjustment meant many of those shots were not attempted in solid position.
“We were off balance on quite a few of them, a little bit out too far,” Agnor said. “I like to get a few in the box, but we just didn’t push into the box. And, there again, they clogged the middle.”
“We went too much to long ball and we’ve got to work our way up,” Spartans coach Mike Dotson said. “We’ve been focusing a lot on defense and now we’re going to try, throughout the season, to go a little more offense.”
Dotson was encouraged by the way his team communicated in reacting to Woodrow being able to assert itself.
“We shifted really well and we marked people really well,” Dotson said. “They got shots; they were never clean shots. Our shots were probably just as strong as theirs, just they probably had a few more. I think our shifting as a team unit was pretty good.”
The Spartans (3-0-2) got the first shot at scoring when Kaylee Wiant got a good look at the net in the 21st minute, but her shot bounced harmlessly to the right.
Woodrow got off two shots in the 36th minute, one by Mya Wooton and the other by Sophie Hall, but East keeper Larah Ratliff corralled them both on the fly.
Three minutes later, Woodrow had its best chance of the night when Wooton was set up for a shot at what appeared to be an open net. However, East’s Ryan White was able to slide in and kick the ball away.
Most of the Spartans’ chances came in the second half, but Woodrow keeper Ally Arthur made a couple of big saves to keep the match scoreless.
In the 66th minute, Ratliff was able to stop a shot after a Woodrow free kick but hurt one of her fingers in the process. She stayed in the rest of the way but was noticeably affected by the injury. Dotson hopes she will be OK in time for Saturday’s noon game at Nitro.
Woodrow got one last chance in the final 10 seconds but Isabella Umberger’s shot went wide to the right as the final seconds ticked away.
The game was as intense and physical as to be expected with two rivals.
“I think our girls were really nervous,” Dotson said. “When we played them last year it got cut off due to the rain, so they were a little nervous to play them. Excited, anxious. We had a lot of penalties. Then, once we got settled down it was a hard-fought game. Both teams played really hard. When you have a rivalry, that’s what you want.
“The fans were good. They were loud. Our girls were like, ‘I can’t believe all the boys yelling,’ but that’s what you want. It was a great game.”
Woodrow will visit Oak Hill, another sectional foe, Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com
