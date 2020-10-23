fairlea — Thursday at Greenbrier East, 80 minutes wasn’t enough to determine which team would advance to the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship.
Neither was 90 minutes. Nor 100.
It came down to a penalty shootout, with Woodrow Wilson outshooting Greenbrier East 4-3 to come away with the win and advance to Saturday’s championship.
Beckley will visit Oak Hill Saturday at 6 p.m.
The game was the opposite of an earlier season matchup in which the Spartans scored four goals in a win.
“We really clogged up a lot of lanes and space for (East),” Beckley head coach Steve Laraba said. “We frustrated them more than anything. They still created some good chances and missed a couple but Lance Howland was terrific for us in the goal all night. Our gameplan was to, and it’s not the most attractive thing, but I’ll admit it, we parked the bus. That frustrated them and we tried to get them to commit some players forward so we could get them in a counter. We had a couple chances throughout the game. But defensively we wanted to be together and solid and limit their clear chances.”
It wasn’t the prettiest method, but parking and clogging the field eliminated East’s ability to get quality shots or even get in position to take them.
“I think the fact that we haven’t been able to practice the last three days hurt us,” Greenbrier East head coach Lucas Lemine said. “They made some good tactical decisions, though. We didn’t link any plays between the midfielders and the forwards either. We just tried to shove it down the middle of the field, especially in the first half. Every tie the midfielders got the ball, we put it over the top instead of trying to link it and that killed us. I think that hurt us in the second half because the kids got tired because they were just running up and down the field instead of trying to link it, but you’ve gotta give credit to them for doing their job.”
Each team had few opportunities to make shots, but when they presented themselves a few inches or plays from the keepers were the difference.
The closest call came with 47 seconds left in regulation when East had a shot on goal, but it went wide right, keeping the Flying Eagles’ hopes alive.
The defense held on both sides throughout both overtimes but when it came the the shoot-out, the Flying Eagles gambled and made a change, pulling Howland out of the net for Evan Laraba.
“Lance was great in regulation and in the overtimes,” Laraba said. “No silly mistakes and he made all the saves. We put Evan in the goal for the shoot-out. He’s just better at penalties and we talked to Lance about this a few weeks ago as we started to prepare for the possibility which he understood and I give him credit for that. He understood what was best for the team and he did it.”
Both teams made their first two shots, but on East’s third shot Laraba extended his frame and made a save right underneath the crossbar.
Beckley made its four shots, and on East’s fifth, Laraba made his second save to seal the deal.
“I told them to continue to pick our spots,” Laraba said. “I said we’re going to make our kicks and Evan’s going to get us at least one save and our guys stepped up every time. You always want to shoot first in a shoot-out because when you get that first one in the pressure’s on the other team to make their’s because they’re playing from behind. We shot second but it didn’t phase these guys. Every single penalty was solid and clearly they knew exactly where they wanted to put it.”
