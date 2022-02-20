Eagles maintain composure against Princeton

Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd doesn’t necessarily label it as his team’s biggest win of the season, saving that distinction for last week’s 49-47 win over top 10 Huntington.
But there’s no disputing the importance of the Flying Eagles’ 68-64 win over sectional foe Princeton Saturday night in Beckley.
There’s the obvious magnitude of sectional voting. Woodrow is 1-1 against the Tigers, Greenbrier East and Oak Hill. With the seeds set to be released this week, the win might prove pivotal.
Then there’s the timing of the win and the story surrounding it. One night before, the Flying Eagles made the long trip to Morgantown to take on University. They were without five regulars — Maddex McMillen, Mike Miller, Landyn Wolfe, Jaylon Walton and MJ Staples — not to mention Keynan Cook, who has not played all season. The result was a 67-28 loss.
Out of all those, only Miller returned for the Princeton game. Many players saw increased roles against the Tigers.
“I kind of like that lineup that we had out there (against Princeton),” Kidd said. “We had some bigs that could do something, scrappy on the inside. We had a shooter in Brayden, and Sam’s just got to get confidence that he can shoot. He can shoot, he just lacks confidence.
“Of course Redfern is going to do what he does, but I liked that lineup.”
Coming off a performance as poor as the one at University, and with a quick turnaround after a long bus trip, the younger and less experienced players were able to build a big lead and then withstand Princeton’s late onslaught for the win.
Elijah Redfern was again the team’s leading scorer with 29 points, but freshman Brayden Hawthorne got the start and scored a game-high 20 — 13 in the first quarter as Woodrow (5-14) took a 21-12 lead.
Princeton (13-5) started to chip away in the third quarter, and Sam Peck hit a key 3-pointer for Woodrow. The Tigers even whittled it down to 61-60 in the fourth, but the Eagles were able to hold them off.
“Our guys showed a lot of poise,” Kidd said. “Just give our kids credit, give our assistant coaches (Tink Brown, Mike Fowlkes and Steve Kidd) credit for making sure today that they were going to keep their composure.
“(Friday) night was tough, going all the way up to University and coming back, but our kids, just give them credit.”
Woodrow will host Capital on Tuesday before closing the regular season Thursday at home against Parkersburg South. Princeton’s season finale will be Tuesday at home against Bluefield.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber
Princeton
Jared Watson 12, Davon Edwards 3, Aiden Ash 6, Chase Hancock 8, Kham Hurte 6, Grant Cochran 5, Kris Joyce 5, E.J. Washington 13, Gavin Stover 3, John Wellman 3.
Woodrow Wilson
Elijah Redfern 29, Brayden Hawthorne 20, Zan Hill 2, Sam Peck 5, Caleb Gravely 6, Mike Miller 6.
P12191518—64
WW21191711—68
Three-point goals — P: 11 (Watson 4, Edwards, Hurte 2, Joyce, Washington 2, Stover); WW: 6 (Redfern 2, Hawthorne 3, Peck). Fouled out — none.