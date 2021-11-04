OAK HILL — When Woodrow Wilson volleyball coach Bre Rhodes said there is no sigh of relief when it comes to Greenbrier East, she knew what she was talking about.
The Flying Eagles were able to defeat their rivals in straight sets to win the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship Thursday night. But even as Woodrow controlled certain points of the game, the leads never felt strong.
"They were tight matches," Rhodes said. "We couldn't let up at all. It always feels good to go out with that win, for sure."
The teams traded the lead several times in the first and third sets. Even when the Flying Eagles were dominating the second set and took a 20-8 lead, the Spartans still tried to fight back.
"There in the second set we had a pretty bad start, but we battled back," Greenbrier East coach Matt Sauvage said. "Much better than Tuesday night (a 3-0 Woodrow win). I was proud of the girls the way they battled back. I didn't know how mentally they would come back with it, but they came back. We fought hard. Woodrow just played a little better than us tonight. A couple of points there and it's flip-flopped the other way."
The first set established the tone of the night. Greenbrier East held a 14-12 lead before Woodrow reeled off seven straight points to seemingly take the momentum for a 19-14 lead.
It wasn't over. The Spartans won five of the next six points to get within 20-19 and were at 23-21. ZaMahya Moss then had kills on two of the next three points and Woodrow escaped the set with a 25-22 win.
Woodrow (36-12-1) did take control of the second set, turning a 7-4 lead into a 16-4 advantage with Abby Mower on serve. Mower had an ace and a service winner as part of the nine-point run, and Emily Stack had a pair of kills as the Flying Eagles were dominant at the net.
Elysia Salon had 14 kills and Olivia Ziolkowski had seven blocks.
"Our blocks played a big part today," Rhodes said. "Kills from Elysia, smart plays from the other hitters in crucial moments were big in that set. That's how you win."
Even so, East would not go away. A pair of kills by Navaeh Gooding along the way helped the Spartans get the final score to a more respectable 25-15.
Then came the third set, which saw the Spartans go up 3-0 early behind a block, kill and block from Gooding.
That didn't last long. Woodrow scored the next seven points, highlighted by a pair of blocks and a kill by Ziolkowski.
It was back and forth from there until the Spartans (40-15) ran off four straight points to take a 12-10 lead. This time it was Brooklynn Morgan's turn, with three kills during the run.
They traded leads again until a six-point stretch for Woodrow put the Flying Eagles ahead 21-16.
This time, the Spartans could get no closer than four, and a service error gave Woodrow the set at 25-20 to end the game.
Abby Dillon finished with 24 assists. Abby Wooton had 10 digs and Mower had eight.
Both teams advance to the Region 3 tournament, which will be played at George Washington High School on Saturday at 2 p.m. Woodrow Wilson will take on Section 1 runner-up Capital, while the Spartans will face the champion and host Patriots.
Both winners will advance to next week's state tournament.
East played GW twice in the regular season, falling 2-1 both times.
"I expect it to be another battle," Sauvage said. "Tomorrow's going to be a mental game, trying to get the girls' heads back on, because now you go into regionals and everybody is zero-and-zero and everybody's got the same shot. That's the way we've got to look at it. We'll get up, give it a battle and hope it turns our way."
Woodrow faced Capital three times and won 2-0 each time.
"Capital keeps the ball alive, so we've got to be ready for everything coming back across," Rhodes said. "We'll be ready. We'll put the work in and be ready for Saturday."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber