Beckley has been the host of the soccer state tournament for years, but the hometown team has struggled to be apart of it in recent years.
Despite the struggles to get out of what has been one of the state’s toughest regions in recent years, boasting the defending Class AAA champion in George Washington, Woodrow Wilson head coach Steve Laraba remains optimistic, noting that the goals never change.
“Every year the expectation is to make it to the state tournament,” Laraba said. “It’s something we haven’t done in awhile, but something we know we’re capable of. Our section has been very strong the last few years with very competitive games. As far as the region has gone, GW has been the boss since 2010 and they are the gold standard right now. We have to figure out how to beat them. We have a very hungry and dedicated group of players that are ready to step up to that challenge.”
The hungry squad Laraba has on his hands is one that boasts a lot of youth, but still some experience.
“As far as returning players, a few we have are Joseph Wells, Collin Stacy and Isaac Bragg,” Laraba said. “Bragg is rejuvenated and hungry because he feels he missed out on his junior year. He was hurt last year and we got him back towards the end of the year. In a sense we get a new player but one with a lot of experience. After that we’re pretty young. Isaac Roop will play a big role for us in the midfield. Evan Donatelli will be a big part of what we do defensively and we have a trio of sophomores. Hayden Johnson, Carson Eckley and Evan Laraba who will be our keeper. Mo Hamo is a freshman that will step up on our frontline and Jackson Quattrone too.”
Despite the relative lack of experience at the high school level with this group, Laraba admits there haven’t really been any growing pains. Many of the players are quick learners or have dedicated offseason time to honing their craft.
“There’s not been too much growing pains,” Laraba said.
“Mo is learning quickly but is needing to learn to play with players he hasn’t been around a lot. Jackson has a sister that played soccer, a brother who plays football and Jackson kicks for the football team. He’s not awestruck at all by playing big minutes. Evan plays some club soccer with these guys and they play a very high level of soccer and they’ve been involved in the big game experience already, so they should be ready to step in for us.”
Of course Laraba’s squad will get a taste of top notch competition right off the bat.
In addition to playing a loaded MSAC schedule, the Flying Eagles have had scrimmages against East Fairmont and powerhouse Charleston Catholic.
“We try and schedule some quality programs to be able to test us with our scrimmages,” Laraba said. “You don’t want to scrimmage teams you’re playing the regular season. Those are really good programs that can compete with any Class AAA team in the state. The MSAC is competitive as there is and with non-conference, you want to have teams that will push you and maintain that level of competition.”
To get through the tough slate with a younger roster, Laraba believes the key is to stay mentally sharp until the final buzzer sounds
“I think it’s going to be mental focus that makes the difference for us,” Laraba said. “In a game like soccer, you can play really well for 78 minutes, but if you switch off for two minutes, one goal can change the game. We need to be strong mentally and support each other and look at the person beside us and say we gave our absolute best and if we do that, I think we have a legitimate shot against anybody in the state. There’s a big hill in front of us to climb though.”
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH