fairlea — It was not a win-or-go-home situation for the Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East boys basketball teams in Saturday's Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 championship game.
With both teams already qualified for the next week's regional round, at stake was the opportunity to host a Region 3 co-final game against No. 9 South Charleston as opposed to traveling to No. 2 George Washington.
In reality, as always, the game was more about pride.
Adding to the drama of an always intense atmosphere was the fact that No. 7 Greenbrier East had never beaten Woodrow Wilson three times in a season. The Spartans took both regular season clashes by double-digit margins.
Also, the last time the Flying Eagles dropped a sectional championship game was 2010, to none other than their rivals from Greenbrier County.
Unfortunately for the top-seeded Spartans, they would have to pull off the historic feat without numerous players lost to Covid quarantine.
Playing with only a six-man rotation themselves, Woodrow Wilson won the war of attrition by fending off a gutsy effort from Greenbrier East to take a hard-fought 66-57 win.
"First off, I want to give Greenbrier East all the credit in the world," Woodrow Wilson head coach Ron Kidd said. "They played with so much heart, hustle and a lot of pride for Greenbrier East. I am just proud of how our guys played with emotion and handled their emotions tonight because we had to in this tough atmosphere."
"Our kids played extremely hard and they competed. It looked like they got a little tired, but (Woodrow) had four kids that played the whole game also," Greenbrier East head coach Bimbo Coles said. "Woodrow just played better than us and coached better than us, but our guys competed hard and didn't give up."
As expected, the game started with intense pressure from the Spartans that really bothered the visitors at times.
When the halftime horn sounded, Woodrow led 27-25. There had been no lead bigger than four points, with five ties and six lead changes.
Kidd wanted to see a change in his team in the second half.
"We told our guys that we had to go right at them. East was playing real hard-nosed defense and our kids seemed to act like they couldn't go by them for some reason," Kidd said. "We still have to play the way we play and attack people. I thought we did a better job in the second half."
The Flying Eagles (9-11) made the first move, jumping out to a 35-28 lead, and seemed to be pulling away.
East jumped right back in the game by forcing back-to-back turnovers. The first theft ended in a bucket from Adam Seams. The second caused the home crowd to erupt when Bailee Coles took the forced steal in for a slam.
"We seemed to keep shooting ourselves in the foot. I thought we were ready to knock them out a couple of times, but give East credit, they battled back," Kidd said. "We didn't make some smart plays and they made good plays to get back in it."
The Spartans (10-3) kept Woodrow within arm's length the remainder of the quarter. However, fouls were mounting from their pressure defense, which placed the Flying Eagles in the bonus late in the third period.
Nine straight points from DeWayne Richardson, including a big 3-ball to open the fourth quarter, put his team up nine just 30 seconds into the final period.
Richardson led the Flying Eagles with 18 points.
"I thought he really picked us up tonight. He showed a lot of leadership when our other guard lost his poise a little bit," Kidd said. "That is what teammates do for each other. When someone is struggling, you come in and pick them up."
East refused to go away yet again and the game bounced back and forth in typical fashion between the longtime rivals.
A spin move by Seams for a score was followed by an old-school 3-point play from William Gabbert. The Spartans were back within three in just over 30 seconds.
Greenbrier East fought to the end, but could never get over the hump. The Flying Eagles sealed the game at the line in the final period, making 13 of 15 attempts.
Elijah Redfern scored 16 points for Woodrow and Keynan Cook added 10.
Coles, Gabbert and Seams scored 16 points apiece for East.
After being the dominant team in the section all season, Coles admitted losing so many players to Covid restrictions before sectional play was tough.
"It is frustrating. We didn't really have a big man tonight," Coles explained. "We missed Q (Quentin Wilson) and we missed all the guards coming off the bench. We have some shooters that weren't here that spread the floor really well for us and can knock down open shots. That is the beauty of our bench."
East made just one attempt from behind the arc in the second half, missing its first nine attempts.
"You can't take anything away from (Woodrow). They keyed on Bailee and William all night," Coles said. "They put pressure on them, fouled them, bumped them, whatever they could do to stop them. They had a good game plan. Their kids played extremely hard."
Both teams now look to Wednesday night, where a win will send them to Charleston for the state basketball tournament.
After being voted the No. 3 seed in the section, Woodrow will return home to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center one last time this season.
"Any time you get to host, it is a good thing," Kidd said. "However, we have hosted the last couple years and we haven't closed the deal. Our kids have to realize we need to close the deal this year."
With his players now set to return from Covid quarantine, Coles feels his team will be up to the tough task of beating George Washington on the road.
"The beauty of this is we still have another opportunity to get to states," Coles said. "We will get two days of practice, then we go to GW and lay it all out on the floor. We definitely can get it done. Now we can go back to playing with a chip on our shoulders like we had early in the season. Sometimes you lose that when you are the No. 1 seed in the section. We go back to playing that underdog role again."
Both games will start at 7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson (9-11)
Kenyan Cook 10, DeWayne Richardson 18, Maddex McMillen 7, Elijah Redfern 16, Ben Gilliam 9, Kayden Slay 6.
Greenbrier East (10-3)
Tucker Via 6, Gabe Patton 3, Bailee Coles 16, William Gabbert 16, Adam Seams 16.
WW 15 12 15 24 — 66
GE 16 9 13 19 — 57
3-point goals: WW: 4 (Richardson 2, McMillen, Slay), GE: 4 (Patton, Coles, Gabbert, Seams). Fouled out: Kayden Slay (WW), Tucker Via (GE)