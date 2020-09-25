Dvorak, Nelson have big nights

Beckley-Stratton 16,
Shady Spring 0
Nick Dvorak scored both Beckley-Stratton touchdowns in a 16-0 win over Shady Spring Thursday at Van Meter Stadium.
Dvorak recovered a loose ball in the end zone in the first quarter, and Konnor Ray’s keeper on the two-point conversion make it 8-0.
Dvorak then scored on a 75-yard run in the third quarter. M.J. Staples carried in the two-point conversion run to finish the scoring.
Beckley-Stratton (2-0) will visit city rival Park next Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m.
Independence 38,
Trap Hill 32, OT
Sylas Nelson capped off a big night with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Adkins in overtime as Independence defeated Trap Hill 38-32 Thursday night.
Nelson also had a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Hughes, and scored three rushing touchdowns from 1, 60 and 1 yards. He also had a pair of two-point conversion runs.
Levi Barnett opened the scoring for the Patriots (1-2) with a 65-yard touchdown run.
Kris Bowman had TD runs of 26 and 27 yards for Trap Hill (0-2), and ran in the two-point try on a pair of touchdowns — a 17-yard run by Dylan Massey and a 52-yard pass to Massey from Riley Marty. Massey added a pair of a two-point conversion runs.
Independence is scheduled to host Wyoming East next Thursday, Oct. 1, while Trap Hill is set to play Mount View.