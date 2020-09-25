Dvorak, Nelson have big nights

Jon C. Hancock/For The Register-HeraldShady Spring quarterback Cal Culicerto, left, tries to recover a wayward snap in the end zone as he’s pursued by Beckley-Stratton’s Nick Dvorak during their game Thursday at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. Dvorak recovered the ball for a touchdown. Beckley-Stratton won the game 16-0 to improve to 2-0. Shady Spring is 1-1. See details on 2B.

Beckley-Stratton 16,

Shady Spring 0

Nick Dvorak scored both Beckley-Stratton touchdowns in a 16-0 win over Shady Spring Thursday at Van Meter Stadium.

Dvorak recovered a loose ball in the end zone in the first quarter, and Konnor Ray’s keeper on the two-point conversion make it 8-0.

Dvorak then scored on a 75-yard run in the third quarter. M.J. Staples carried in the two-point conversion run to finish the scoring.

Beckley-Stratton (2-0) will visit city rival Park next Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m.

 

Independence 38,

Trap Hill 32, OT

Sylas Nelson capped off a big night with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Adkins in overtime as Independence defeated Trap Hill 38-32 Thursday night.

Nelson also had a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Hughes, and scored three rushing touchdowns from 1, 60 and 1 yards. He also had a pair of two-point conversion runs.

Levi Barnett opened the scoring for the Patriots (1-2) with a 65-yard touchdown run.

Kris Bowman had TD runs of 26 and 27 yards for Trap Hill (0-2), and ran in the two-point try on a pair of touchdowns — a 17-yard run by Dylan Massey and a 52-yard pass to Massey from Riley Marty. Massey added a pair of a two-point conversion runs.

Independence is scheduled to host Wyoming East next Thursday, Oct. 1, while Trap Hill is set to play Mount View.

