Dunigon explains Westside forfeit

Westside’s first-year head coach took to social media on Tuesday to explain why the team was forced to vacate its win over Shady Spring last Friday.
The Renegades defeated Shady 34-20 for their first win of the season. However, it was later discovered that some of Westside’s players who had been ineligible were allowed to play in that game because of an apparent misinterpretation of rules.
Coach Tyler Dunigon posted a statement on Twitter to attempt to set the record straight.
“I would like to take the time to address last Friday’s Varsity Game vs. Shady Spring High School.
“The ruling was interpreted to myself and our school administration that the requirements for our ineligible players to return were that the players had to have a 2.0 GPA on progress reports and to have completed 6 week of school. All players in question indeed do currently have above a 2.0 GPA and we completed our 6th week of school on Friday. As it turns out, after a protest from Shady Spring High School, because our county started school on Thursday instead of a Monday, the players in question had 27 days of school instead of 30 days.
“The players in question were held out of Monday’s win @ PikeView. We have confirmation from Wayne Ryan at the WVSSAC office that the players in question will be eligible for Friday’s game vs. Liberty and for the rest of the season. I am shocked that a program would want to be given a win rather than earn it. We didn’t have any illegal transfers or anything of the such. These are all players that have attended Westside High School since the 9th grade.
“I am hurt for our players who have worked hard through so much adversity already to be punished further. We will be a tougher program for all this, and we look forward to a good contest this Friday vs. Liberty.”
Westside is now 1-5 instead of 2-4 and will host Class AA No. 7 Liberty Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber