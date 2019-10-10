Taking what appears to be a commanding lead into the final round of any golf championship can often be as much a burden as a blessing.
Professional golfers Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson have all seen big leads fade away in crushing losses.
That was not the case for Shady Spring standout golfer, Todd Duncan, playing on the Jones Course at the Speidel Golf Club in Oglebay Park Wednesday.
Leading by nine shots after an opening round 72 Tuesday, Duncan made the lead stand on his way to winning the Class AA individual state golf championship title.
Duncan had been looking forward to the win for quite some time.
“I was thinking I had achieved the goal that I had been looking for my whole high school career,” Duncan said about his thoughts immediately after the round. “This was the goal I was trying to achieve the most.”
While the victory looked easy in the end, getting around the Jones Course Wednesday was no walk in the park. Only three players in the Class AA division shot rounds under 80. Duncan finished his day with a 78.
“The pins were in some crazy spots today. That is what they like to do at Oglebay, Duncan said. “They make it where three-putts are really likely to happen. I struggled a little bit, but I just tried to hit greens today.”
Starting on the back nine holes Wednesday, Duncan played steady all day, but he did have a moment when the round could have gone south on him.
Sitting in a perfect location for his third shot into the par-5, 14th hole, his fifth hole of the day, things unraveled quickly.
“The wind was strong to our back and I watched two guys fly it over the green,” Duncan explained. “I tried to flip one in there and chunked short of the water. Then I had an awful lie and I couldn’t do anything with it. I tried to hack it out and chunked it again in the water.”
The result was a triple-bogey, but Duncan never wavered.
“I was thinking I just had to get it back and make more pars. I knew I had a big enough lead that I could make a mistake and be alright. I just couldn’t keep making mistakes,” Duncan said. “Things can get crazy up here when you are not playing well.”
The junior phenom is no stranger to success in Wheeling having finished fourth in the state tournament as a freshman and seventh as a sophomore.
Coming off a blistering round in the regional where he nearly tied the course record at Grandview Country Club, Duncan was motivated to win the title that had eluded him the first two years.
“I knew this was my best chance to win because I have gotten bigger and can hit it longer,” Duncan said. “My game has grown a lot and I just came in with the mindset that no one could beat me this year.”
The win caps an incredible summer where prior to Wednesday’s championship, Duncan won the W.Va. Junior Amateur title at the Raven on Snowshoe Mountain. He was also named co-recipient of the junior medalist at the 100th W.Va. Amateur played at the Greenbrier and finished top-30 in the W.Va. Open.
**********
In the team competition, Shady Spring finished third overall led by Duncan, Nate Daniels and Jordy Townley. The Tigers finished just three-shots back of second place North Marion.
Daniels finished 15th overall in his first trip to the state tournament and his first time playing on the Jones Course.
“It was Nate’s senior year. Hhe really wanted to come up to Oglebay and he played good today,” Duncan said. “Jordy hasn’t played golf very long, so it was a great experience for him.”
Wyoming East battled back from a frustrating opening round to take fourth place led by Ethan Bradford with a two-day total of 163 which was good enough to finish fifth in the individual competition.
Both Duncan and Bradford were named to the All-Tournament team. Fairmont Senior won the AA team title.
Greenbrier East finished third in Class AAA. Region 3 low medalist, Berkley Adwell finished in fifth place, while teammate, Norris Beard finished tied for seventh place overall. Adwell and Beard both earned All-Tournament honors.
Huntington won the AAA team event and Ryan Bilby from Brooke won the individual title.
St. Mary’s was the Class A team state champion. The individual title had to be decided by a playoff where Gavin Fox from Ravenswood edged Rigel Wilson from Webster County.
