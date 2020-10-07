Duncan, Tigers lead after first day

Todd Duncan was expected to be in good shape after the first day of the state golf tournament.
He is, and so are his teammates.
Shady Spring emerged as the day one leader in the Class AA team race. Led by a pair of top-10 performances, the Tigers finished the round with a team score of 258 for the overall lead Tuesday on Oglebay Park’s Jones Course.
Duncan, the defending Class AA state individual champion, finished with a 6-over 77. He holds a two-stroke lead over North Marion’s Michael Harris.
The Tigers, who won the Region 3 championship last week, lead North Marion by one stroke in the team race. Tanner Vest joined Duncan in the top 10 with an 83, good for a tie for sixth.
Joining Duncan and Vest are teammates Jordy Townley (98) and Hayden Wood (106). The top three scores are used for the team standings.
Duncan and Vest were joined in the top 10 by Westside’s Kerri-Anne Cook. The freshman is tied for third with a score of 81.
Wyoming East’s Logan Miller is in a four-way tie for 11th with an 87.
In Class AAA, Woodrow Wilson’s Mary Denny shot an 82 to lead the Flying Eagles to a team total of 252. Denny is one of three golfers tied for seventh.
Woodrow is in fourth in the team standings, 10 back of leader Wheeling Park. Jonah Wilson and Zan Hill both finished with an 85 and are in a four-way tie for 13th.
Tucker Lambert finished with a 94.
Greenbrier East’s Kyle Ballard is 12th with an 84. Jack Hayes of Oak Hill is 21st with an 89.
In Class A, Midland Trail’s Indy Eades is sixth with an 86.
The tournament will conclude today with tee times starting at 8:30 a.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber