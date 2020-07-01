Duncan repeats at Junior Am

Todd Duncan continues to leave his mark on the state's amateur golf scene.
Duncan ran away with his second straight West Virginia Junior Amateur championship on Wednesday, firing a 3-under 69 to finish the two-day tournament nine strokes ahead of runner-up Nick Fleming.
The Shady Spring rising senior is the tournament's first back-to-back winner since Eric Shaffer in 1989 and 1990. No one has ever won it three straight years.
Duncan started slow, with consecutive pars and a bogey on the first three holes. He took off from there and birdied four of his next six holes for a 33 on the front nine.
He overcame a double-bogey on No. 11 with birdies on Nos. 12 and 14 to close out his second sub-70 round in as many days.
Fleming, who fell to Duncan by one stroke at last year's Junior Am, shot a 2-under 70 to finish at 2-over for the tournament. Fleming shot the low junior round at last week's West Virginia Open, also played on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs.
Duncan is following a spectacular 2019 with another eventful summer. His second Junior Am title comes less than two weeks after he won the Junior Match Play championship.
He won the Class AA state championship last fall. In addition to his Junior Am title last summer, he was the low junior at the West Virginia Amateur and finished 13th overall.
The West Virginia Golf Association named Duncan its Boys Player of the Year in December.
On the girls side, Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane shot a 2-over 74 to win the title by 11 strokes over Oceana's Kerri-Anne Cook. At 13, Hawkins if the youngest girls champion in Junior Am history at the age of 13.
Argyle Downes of Charles Town shot a 2-over 74 to win the boys 13-14 age division. Carson Higginbotham won the boys 12-and-under by 10 strokes, and Brielle Milhoan won the girls 10-14 age group.