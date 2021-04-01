Shady Spring 63,
Greater Beckley 56
Todd Duncan scored 20 points as Shady Spring defeated county foe Greater Beckley Thursday night at Greater Beckley.
Cole Chapman scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Tigers while Ammar Maxwell added 14 points as well.
Jordan McGinnis led Greater Beckley with 25 points.
Shady will play Class AAAA No. 1 Morgantown tonight in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Shady Spring
Duncan 20, Cole Chapman 12, Braden Chapman 9, Holstein 4, Manns 4, Maxwell 14
Greater Beckley
Drumheller 3, Smallwood 7, McGinnis 25, Mitchell 9, Rose 9, Judy 3
SS: 11 17 19 16 _ 63
GB: 13 16 16 11 — 56
3-point goals — SS: 8 (Maxwell 4, Duncan 3, C. Chapman 1); GB: 5 (Drumheller, McGinnis, Mitchell, Rose, Judy). Fouled Out — GB: McGinnis, SS: Holstein.
Oak Hill 63,
Nicholas County 36
summersville — Jacob Perdue scored 21 points as Oak Hill rolled past Nicholas County 63-36 Thursday in Summersville.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas added 15 for the Red Devils, who limited Nicholas County to just 12 points in the first half.
Jordan McKinney led Nicholas County with nine points.
Oak Hill will host Bluefield on Saturday.
Oak Hill (4-2)
Jacob Perdue 21, Omar Lewis 2, Brandon Ferrell 2, Moses Mann 4, Sammy Crist 1, Trey Foster 6, Cade Maynor 8, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 15, Cameron Craddock 4
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 8, Rylee Nicholas 6, DJ Coomes 3, Ryan Keener 1, Jordan McKinney 9, Brad Still 2, Ethan Collins 3, Briar Bailes 4
OH: 17 16 13 17 — 63
NC: 6 6 13 11 — 36
3-point goals — OH: (Perdue 4, Foster 2, Maynor 1, Vargo-Thomas 2); NC: (Nicholas 2, McKinney 1). Fouled Out — None.
Girls
Webster County 74, Greenbrier West 40
charmco — Sydney Baird scored 31 points as Webster County rolled to a 74-40 win over Greenbrier West Thursday in Charmco.
Holly Prine and Natalie Snyder also scored in double figures for the Highlanders while Raelynn Palmer led West with 15 points.
Webster will play again Monday at Richwood.
Webster County (7-2)
Ceressea Williams 8, Hannah Wayne 3, Emily Taylor 2, Natalie Snyder 10, Holly Prine 12, Madison Hammrick 4, Ava Durham 1, Hannah Culip 3, Sydney Baird 31
Greenbrier West
Natatlie Agee 5, Megan Poticher 10, Allyson Dunn 6, Raelynn Palmer 15, Brooke Meador 2, Braelyn Sanford 2
WC: 23 25 15 11 — 74
GW: 10 8 12 10 — 40
3-point goals — WC: 11 (Williams 1, Wayne 1, Prine 4, Culip 1, Baird 4); GW: None.
Westside 49,
Shady Spring 41
Shyan Jenkins scored 15 points and Katelyn Lester added 14 in Westside’s 49-41 win over Shady Spring.
Kierra Richmond had a big game in the loss. She finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks and six steals.
Shady will visit Nicholas County tonight, while Westside will host Princeton on Monday.
Westside
Sydney Cochrane 4, Katelyn Lester 14, Kenzie Morgan 6, Sarah Brown 6, Shyan Jenkins 15, Dashia Cline 4.
Shady Spring
Liv Tabit 2, Kellie Adkins 2, Brooklyn Gibson 5, Ashleigh Gabbert 6, Kierra Richmond 24, Kylie Barnes 2.
W 9 9 17 14 — 49
SS 8 15 11 7 — 41
3-point goals — W: 2 (Lester, Jenkins); SS: 1 (Richmond). Fouled out — W: Brown; SS: Adkins.
WVU Tech Soccer
rio grande, ohio — No. 6 WVU Tech defeated No. 3 Rio Grande on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals of the River States Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament on Thursday.
Golden Bears keeper Jenna Miller stopped all nine shots on goal by the RedStorm.
Tech (8-7-2) will travel to No. 2 Indiana East in the semifinals Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner will play for the tournament championship on Saturday, April 10.
Middle school basketball
Girls
Pineville 59, Bailleysville 10
P: Kaylee Ellis 13, Michaela Brooks 10, Kaitlyn Trent 15
B: T. Morgan 8
Next: Winner of Mullens/Oceana plays Pineville Tuesday evening
Boys
Oceana 60, Pineville 38
O: Kyler Reed 23, Bryson Blankeship 15, Braden Waldon 11
P: Connor Fox 16
Oceana will play winner of Mullens/Baileysville on Tuesday