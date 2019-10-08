Duncan parlays hot start into huge lead

Shady Spring's Todd Duncan has already had an impressive year.
After winning the West Virginia Junior Amateur in July, he's set his sights on Class AA medalist at the state tournament in Wheeling. Fortunately for the junior, he entered Tuesday with 20/20 vision.
Duncan shot a 1-over 72 on the first day of the tournament on the Jones Course at Oglebay Park. He takes a nine-stroke lead into today's final round.
After rainfall remedied the dry conditions the state has faced over the last few weeks, Duncan took advantage of soft greens for a massive lead.
"It was wet during the practice round yesterday, but dried up nicely today," Duncan said. "The course was really receptive to most of my shots. I was able to hit a lot of greens and just kept rolling from there."
A strong start was the key to Duncan's advantage. From there he just rode the wave.
"I started off with two straight birdies, got a good start," Duncan said. "I hit a lot of greens and when I do that I get pretty confident and just start rolling. I settled in pretty well and just tried to play mistake-free golf the rest of the way. The start gets me going through the round and from there I just try to avoid taking a big number."
Provided there are no surprises, Duncan is firmly entrenched in the driver's seat with the medalist award in his grasp. As such, the key for him going forward will be avoiding a big number and trying to play par to keep from beating himself.
"I'm just going to try and stay level-headed and play conservative and play par," Duncan said. "If I see some opportunities for shots I'll probably take them, but I know that nine strokes is a lot to make up, especially if I play my game. But I can't think about that or what I have. I just need to go out and do what I'm capable of."
l l l
Trailing Duncan in Class AA is Wyoming East's Ethan Bradford, who is tied for second with Grafton's Caden Moore at 10-over 81.
Greenbrier East's Berkley Adwell (9-over 80) is six strokes off the lead in Class AAA.
In the team category, Fairmont Senior has an 11-stroke lead in Class AA, with Shady Spring trailing the Polar Bears by 14 strokes heading into the final day. Behind both teams is Wyoming East, 24 strokes back of Fairmont.
In Class AAA, Greenbrier East is in fourth place, nine strokes back of Cabell Midland.
Tee times for the state tournament start at 8:30 a.m. today at the Oglebay Resort on the Jones Course.
