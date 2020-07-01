Todd Duncan fired a 4-under 68 to take the lead after the first day of the West Virginia Junior Amateur Tuesday on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs.
Duncan, a rising senior at Shady Spring, blistered the first 14 holes. He birdied his first two holes and added two more while going bogey-free on the front nine to make the turn at 4-under.
The hot streak continued with birdies on Nos. 11 and 12 to get to 6-under. However, he cooled off and bogeyed 15 and 17.
Duncan takes a two-shot lead over Anderson Goldman into today’s final round. Goldman, who finished at 2-under 70, was defeated by Duncan 4 and 3 in the Junior Match Play championship on June 20 in Parkersburg.
The girls championship is led by Savannah Hawkins, who had six birdies and finished with a 1-over 73. Kerri-Anne Cooke of Oceana is in second after an 8-over 81.
In the other age divisions, Argyle Downes leads the boys 13-14 age group by one shot over Tanner Vest of Beckley. Carson Higginbotham of Clarksburg leads the boys 12 and under and Brielle Milhoan of Vienna leads the girls 10-14 age group.