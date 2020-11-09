Duncan has been the leader Patriots expected

For two seasons, Isaiah Duncan sat back and bided his time. When he finally got his chance, he ran with it.
Atticus Goodson's name may be the first one that comes to mind when it comes to Independence football — for obvious reasons — but Duncan has been just as important to the Patriots' drive to the playoffs. Not just for his play, but also for the intangibles.
"He's done a great job of being a leader for us this year. He exceeded expectations in that area," third-year head coach John H. Lilly said. "He's done absolutely everything that a person could do to assist his team in being successful, off the field and on the field."
Duncan served as the backup to Phil Spurlock for two years and Lilly felt that would give him the edge in the preseason battle to fill the opening. Duncan earned the job and has not disappointed.
"I learned from what (Spurlock) did as a senior last year, where he started and how he was a leader and ran the offense," Duncan said. "Then stepping in and taking my very first snap at quarterback all the way to here, I feel like I've definitely made a big jump."
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound senior has completed 33 of 56 passes (58.9 percent) for 884 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games. He is a big part of the reason Independence will return to the Class AA playoffs this weekend for the first time since back-to-back trips in 2015 and 2016.
The Patriots (5-2) are rated No. 14 and will travel to No. 3 Frankfort (7-1) Sunday for a 5 p.m. kickoff. Frankfort will have to forfeit the game if Mineral County does not come down to gold or better from its current red status on the Covid-19 metrics color map.
If that happens, the Patriots will move on to the quarterfinals.
Duncan gives much credit to the offensive line and receiving corps — both of which are made up largely of sophomores — for his success.
"We have a young team," Duncan said. "We've got a lot of sophomores and freshmen out on the field, and just a couple of us seniors out there. Me being a senior and the quarterback of the team, it's kind of a big role, I thought, I was taking on. I feel like my team has backed me up all this way and I feel like I've been a pretty good leader to this point, on and off the field."
Off the field is where the Patriots found themselves more than once this season. They went through the first five weeks without interruption — although a two-game losing streak definitely didn't sit right — before Covid-19 seemed to inevitably catch up with them.
Sitting at 3-2 as of Oct. 2, the Patriots were forced into quarantine and had two consecutive games wiped from the schedule. By the time they were able to get back on the field Oct. 23, they had four weeks of frustration to unleash — the two weeks of quarantine and the back-to-back losses at Petersburg and to Raleigh County rival Liberty.
"I feel like our team has done very well to learn from the curveballs we got thrown at us from the coronavirus," Duncan said. "But as of right now we're handling it very well and we're just doing it week by week."
The Patriots returned to action Oct. 23 at home against Nicholas County and didn't appear to be rusty. They shut out the Grizzlies 42-0, and followed that up with a 62-8 trouncing of Class AAA Lincoln County.
Duncan's arm wasn't needed much in either game — he combined for 13 pass attempts — but he has shown throughout the season that he is capable of doing whatever is needed.
"I think his best attribute is he runs the team," Lilly said. "He runs the offense, and he runs it exactly the way I want it run. He understands the offense. He's been in it for three years. He has worked very hard to make himself into a good quarterback. It took a lot of work, because no one really taught him how to be a quarterback. It took us a year, year-and-a-half of a lot of mechanics work to get him to where he's at right now."
The inconsistency of the last month has Duncan prepared for an uncertain weekend.
"We kind of had a few bumps there, losing two straight, then coming back and winning two in a row. I felt like our team needed to feel what losing was like, because most people hadn't started a varsity game until this year," Duncan said. "It kind of hit us hard and we just realized what we wanted to do. We got back on track and now here we are, going to the playoffs."
