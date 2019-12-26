Duncan caps off big 2019 with Player of the Year award

Every golfer starts the year hoping to have a great season.
During 2019, Shady Spring standout golfer Todd Duncan turned hope into reality with a season for the ages.
As a result of his stellar season on the links, Duncan was named Boys Player of the Year by the West Virginia Golf Association during a ceremony held in early December at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.
“A lot of great golfers have been named Player of the Year and to see my name with them was a goal I really wanted to achieve,” Duncan said. “It is really awesome. I never really thought I would ever get Player of the Year.”
Among his list of accomplishments this season, Duncan represented West Virginia in the annual Mid-Atlantic Junior matches and represented the South in the North/South Junior matches held each year in the Mountain State.
In limited action on the Callaway Junior Tour, the young phenom won four times and twice fired the lowest round among all divisions.
However, Duncan’s most noteworthy accomplishments came on the state’s biggest stage, the 100th W.Va. Amateur Championship and the W.Va. Junior Amateur Championship.
“The year definitely turned out better than I expected. I played much better golf than I thought I would,” Duncan admitted. “I thought pressure might get to me a little bit, but I handled it well. It has been the best year in golf that I have had so far.”
At the Junior Amateur played on The Raven at Snowshoe Resort, Duncan outdueled good friend Jackson Hill and Nick Fleming in a wild back-and-forth battle on the final nine holes of the two-day event.
Duncan continued his stellar play at the W.Va. Amateur later in the month. Played on the Old White TPC Course and the Meadows Course, the Amateur is a four-day event featuring the best golfers in West Virginia.
The Shady Spring junior finished tied for 13th overall and also won low junior honors at the prestigious event.
Riding the momentum of his summer play, Duncan capped off his impressive season by winning the high school Class AA individual state championship in October. Played on the challenging Speidel Course in Wheeling, Duncan took a commanding lead on day one and cruised to victory.
Just a junior, Duncan knows it will be a challenge to match such a great season.
“I hope I can do better my senior year, but I did set the bar really high in my junior year,” Duncan said. “I just have to work even harder, but I think I can do it.”
The coming golf season will also offer new and bigger challenges for Duncan.
“I will be playing (American Junior Golf Association) tournaments this year. I will also be playing in a tournament in late June down at Pinehurst (N.C.) that I was invited to for the top high school golfers around the world. Then I will play in the West Virginia Amateur, the (W.Va.) Open, the (W.Va.) Jr. Amateur and all the tournaments I played in this past year.”
Duncan has come a long way from the Shady Spring freshman who surprised the W.Va. golf scene with a top 5 finish at the high school state tournament. However, he also knows there is much work to be done if he is to taste success on the national scene.
“I am going to have to work really hard because the people down south will have an advantage on me being able to play all year round and I can’t play right now,” Duncan explained. “I grew a lot since my freshman year and I have gotten a lot better, in my opinion. I set the bar high, but it helps me know that the harder I work, the better I can be.”
l l l
The WVGA also handed out several other awards at the ceremony.
l Player of the Year: Phillip Reale, Teays Valley.
l Women’s Player of the Year: Adeena Shears, Elizabeth.
l Senior Player of the Year: Pat Carter, Barboursville.
l Women’s Senior Player of the Year: Karen Kinnett, Shepherdstown.
l Girls Player of the Year: Nicole Lincicome, Parkersburg.
