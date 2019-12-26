Duncan caps off big 2019 with Player of the Year award

Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan, second from right, was named the West Virginia Golf Association’s Boys Junior Player of the Year at Berry Hills Country Club. Pictured with Duncan are, from left, Adena Shears (Women’s Player of the Year), Nicole Lindicome (Girls Junior Player of the Year), Phillip Reale Jr. (Men’s Player of the Year), Pat Carter (Men’s Senior Player of the Year) and WVGA President Ed McCall. Not pictured is Karen Kinnett, the Women’s Senior Player of the Year.Submitted photo