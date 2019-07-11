snowshoe — The 2019 West Virginia Junior Amateur concluded Wednesday afternoon at The Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe Mountain with two area high school juniors walking away with the coveted titles.
Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan battled to the final hole, earning a one-shot victory over Nick Fleming in the boys division, while on the girls side, Woodrow Wilson’s Mary Denny led wire-to-wire, pulling away from the field for a 12-stroke win.
The victories stood in sharp contrast to each other.
Denny quickly separated herself from the field during round one when she fired a four-over-par, 76 after making a birdie at the difficult, par-4 finishing hole. Her opening round score was good enough for a five-shot lead heading into round two over Savannah Shamblin.
“The first round, I felt like I had more of an advantage over everyone,” Denny explained. “I played in a twosome with a really great friend from Parkersburg, Molly McLean, and honestly, it didn’t feel like a Jr. Amateur at all. We played in the second group off that day and it was so relaxed and everything flowed really well. I didn’t hit many greens (in regulation), but, I had a lot of up and down pars.”
With a solid lead to start day two, Denny played steady, increasing her lead to nine shots heading the final nine holes.
“Today, play was a little slower and my putting was a little off,” Denny explained. “I felt like I could have taken a few strokes off if I could have putted better, but, I didn’t have any holes worse than a bogey either day. I was a little more anxious today than I was yesterday.”
A great player over her young career, the Woodrow Wilson junior had struggled through the Callaway Junior Tour over the early summer.
“I didn’t walk into this event expecting to win,” Denny said. “This year has been really inconsistent for me. I got some new clubs a month before the season started and I have been adjusting. It has been a hard adjustment. That is golf, I guess.”
On day one of boys tournament, Duncan eased out to a three-shot lead, thanks in large part to a stellar one-over-par round on the difficult layout at The Raven.
The Shady Spring junior started his round with birdies on three of the first four holes, but ran into trouble over the next 12 holes. Four bogeys and a double-bogey pushed Duncan to 3-over par before finishing strong with back-to-back birdies.
Hoping to duplicate his quick start from round one, round two instead went in the opposite direction with two bogeys and a double-bogey in the first five holes. While Duncan was struggling, Fleming was red-hot, making three birdies over his first eight holes to take the lead.
The tournament continued to heat up when former Woodrow Wilson standout, Jackson Hill, shook off his slow start to close the front nine with two birdies, making it a three-way battle heading to the final nine holes.
Leading by two shots over Duncan and Hill, Fleming bogeyed four of the first five holes to open the back nine, allowing Hill to take the lead with his steady play. When the threesome made their way to No. 17 tee box, Hill led Duncan by two shots and Fleming by three.
The race to the finish tightened when Duncan and Fleming both birdied No. 17 and Hill made par. However, everything changed with one swing of the club.
On the troublesome 18th hole, Hill’s tee-ball went wayward, opening the door for Duncan who made a par to secure the title.
