At one point Monday night in Greater Beckley Christian’s game against Class A preseason No. 10 (AP poll) Webster County, a scoreboard malfunction made the score read Webster 136, Greater Beckley 22.
Crusaders coach Justin Arvon probably wondered if it was correct after a long first half drought by his squad.
His young team, in spots with no varsity or basketball experience at all, rebounded once, but a second wave did them in as Webster County rolled to a 70-57 win in Beckley.
Arvon said he understood the droughts of a young, inexperienced team but the 12-minute gap without a field goal spanning the first and second quarters was excessive by any standard.
“We talked after the Nicholas County game that we’ve got a group that can compete with a team like that, and maybe should have won that game at times and then we‘ve got a group that can come out here and not hit a field goal for 12 minutes,” Arvon said. “It’s a matter of execution and that’s what you’ll get with a group that hasn’t played much team ball yet.”
Strange thing about young teams, though. Sometimes they are up and sometimes they are down.
After falling behind by 18 during the first drought, the Crusaders battled back to cut the deficit to eight early in the third. But another run by the Highlanders put the game away in a battle between the one-time section foes. Greater Beckley is serving a one-year suspension this season from postseason play but is due to return to Class A Region 3 next season.
“Not only (the lack of field goals) but during that little drought we had we missed a ton of free throws, too,” Arvon said. “Just counting in my head, we were like 7 of 18 from free throw line. and we had about 30 turnovers. Any time you give up turnovers on the offensive end and give the other team runout layups, you’re going to struggle to win. You just can’t give the number two team in the state (coaches poll) that many extra possessions and expect to win.”
It started great for the Crusaders. Kash Hendrix had a free throw and a 3 and John Rose another 3 to give the Crusaders a 7-2 lead. That’s when the buckets dried up for Greater Beckley and Webster County, playing its first season in four years without Rye Gadd (Alderson-Broaddus) in the lineup, took advantage.
Greater Beckley actually made 6 of 17 free throws at one point, going 3 of 11 from just under six minutes of the first quarter to 2:21 of the second quarter. It was the only points the Crusaders scored on what was a 26-3 Webster run.
Seven different Highlanders scored during the run.
“We kind of changed up our style of play this year,” Webster County coach Mike Gray said. “We’re still playing the same kind of defense but we’re trying to play faster than we have in the past. These kids are active with their hands, they’re energetic and they like to play the game. They are doing a good job.”
Rose, who was averaging just over 30 points per game but has been hampered by an ankle injury of late, finally broke the drought and his six straight points to end the half cut it to 10 points at the break, 30-20.
It got as close as eight in the second half and was nine midway through the third quarter – 38-29 – but Riley Clevenger and Logan Leichliter bookended 3s around a 10-0 run to make the lead 19.
Down 23, the Crusaders ended the game on an 18-8 run to make the final 70-57.
“A lot of it was energy in this game,” Gray said. “This is a different atmosphere. You sometimes come in and it’s quiet and it’s hard to sometimes get going. Once we picked our energy back up and play the way we could play, we look a lot better. We have to get our energy on, get a good bench that cheers these guys on. If you aren’t playing in the game, cheer for the game.”
“I knew I would have guys who would fight, but they don’t know how to really do that,” Arvon said. “They’ll go out there and run around the court hard, but they won’t block out or they turn the ball over. Things like that. We were talking about this in the lockeroom after the game. Our youth is no excuse for effort issues. and we don’t have a lot of them. But we do have execution issues. and we will get better.”
Clevenger led all scorers with 25 points. Dakota Blankenship added 15 and Rayden Triplett and Leichliter had nine.
Averyk Woodson added 13 for Greater Beckley and Hendrix 12. That guard duo combined for six 3s for the Crusaders (1-4).
GBC will host West Logan Christian Tuesday night at 7 p.m. while Webster County (4-0) travels to Clay County.
Webster County
Noah Miller 3 0-0 6, Rayden Triplett 4 1-2 9, Riley Clevenger 11 0-0 25, Dakota Blankenship 7 1-2 15, Kyle McMillian 1 0-0 2, Logan Leichliter 3 2-2 9, Andrew Hardway 0 1-4 1, Zack McCloust 1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 30 5-10 70.
Greater Beckley
John Rose 9 4-9 23, Aaron Hall 2 2-3 6, Reece Patterson 1 0-2 3, Kash Hendrix 4 1-2 12, Hunter Laxton 0 0-0 0, Averyk Woodson 3 4-6 13, Eli Grubb 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19 11-22 57
WC 15 15 18 22 — 70
GBC 9 11 15 22 — 57
3-point field goals – WC: 5 (Clevenger 3, Leichliter 1, McCloust 1). GB: 8 (Hendrix 3, Woodson 3, Rose 1, Patterson 1). Fouled out — None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.