Dreaming of elk

I did a pretty cool and unusual thing this morning. I applied for a license to take an elk in Virginia this fall. The season is a quota hunt and there will be a drawing for the five tags for antlered bull elk only.
Now folks, you know your humble outdoor scribe is nothing if not realistic. I do not expect to draw one of these coveted tags, no way, but if I do I will then go out and buy several dozen Powerball lottery tickets because I will figure I am on a run of phenomenal good luck. What I think is great about all this is you can apply for a chance to hunt elk, here in the east, in at least three states: Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.
Along with the wild turkey, the elk is one of the greatest conservation success stories of the past century. For many of us in the hunting and fishing outdoor world, elk have always been a symbol of the wilderness. As kids we dreamed of hunting them in the Rocky Mountains, hearing the bugle of bull elk in the high meadows and packing out our kill on the horses in a pack train. Many of the hunters I know have done that, often at great expense, on guided or do-it-yourself hunts in the western states. The elk is an animal that drew us out of our eastern woodland world, and we could dream of tracking them in the western boondocks.
West Virginia has joined other eastern states with an active elk reintroduction as we have talked about before. Kentucky, as you may know, has a very successful elk program, and has a thriving population in the eastern part of the state. Twenty years ago did we ever think we would have elk in the coalfield area of Kentucky, West Virginia and southwest Virginia? No, I don’t think most of us did. It is a modern conservation success story to say the least. I don’t want to leave out our friends in Pennsylvania (www.pgc.pa.gov). They have an active elk program and a lottery drawing and hunting season on elk that is much more liberal than Virginia and I would say second to Kentucky (I’m going to apply for that license as well).
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) website tells us the Virginia elk hunt for the 2022–2023 season will be held Saturday, Oct. 8-Friday, Oct. 14. There are five (5) antlered elk tags available for this year’s hunt via lottery. Application period for the elk lottery opened Tuesday and will close March 30. Applications for a special elk hunting license can be obtained online, under elk hunting, or by calling the Department of Wildlife Resources Customer Service for assistance in applying via phone.
Applications require a non-refundable fee of $15 for Virginia residents and $20 for out-of-state residents. Winners of the elk hunting application will then need to purchase a special elk hunting license for $40 for in-state residents, and $400 for out-of-state residents. Winners of the randomized computer drawing will be notified by May 30. You can also check the status of your application by visiting your DWR GoOutdoorsVA page.
Once awarded a special elk hunting license, applicants will have 30 days from notification to purchase the license. Licenses that are not purchased by the deadline will be awarded to alternate hunters who will be drawn concurrently with the original hunters. Alternates will not be announced or notified unless they become eligible to purchase a special elk hunting license. Elk hunters 15 years of age and younger or holders of an apprentice hunting license must be accompanied by and directly supervised by an adult who has a valid Virginia hunting license or is exempt from purchasing a hunting license. All applicants who are drawn for a Virginia special elk hunting license must read and acknowledge the “Elk Hunting Considerations” prior to beginning their hunt.
DWR has many partnerships and agreements with private landowners in the Elk Management Zone that will allow public access for elk hunting. Check back in the coming months for more details on specific properties, maps, acreages, etc.
Even though I don’t really expect to draw an elk tag east of the Big Muddy, I can dream. You can, too. The elk drawing in Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania is open to residents of these states and nonresidents.
In case you didn’t know, elk are delicious. Remember what Bear Claw Crislap said in the movie, "Jeremiah Johnson": “Can’t figure all those people down below eating hog when they could be feeding on elk.”