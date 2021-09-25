Shady Spring sophomore Jacob Dowdy set a course record in winning the Shady Spring Invitational on Saturday at Little Beaver State Park.
Dowdy, the state's No. 3 ranked Class AA runner at runwv.com, completed the race with a time of 16:26. He finished one minute ahead of teammate and runner-up Jaedan Holstein.
Those top-two finishes helped the Shady Spring boys win the team race with 22 points, outdistancing second place Nicholas County (45).
Also finishing in the top 10 for the Tigers were Sam Jordan (fourth), Eli Northrop (seventh) and Eli Jordan (10th).
In the girls race, Nicholas County's Haley Johnson won with a time of 21:34.09.
The team race went to Greenbrier East, which had four runners in the top 10 and finished with 26 points. Shady Spring was second with 39 points, led by runner-up Charlotte McGinnis (22:04.85).
Abigail Londeree paced the Spartans finishers with a third place showing (22:26.28). Abby Dixon was fourth, Emma Toler fifth and Emma Kesterson seventh.
Shady Spring Invitational
at Little Beaver
Girls team scoring
1. Greenbrier East 26; 2. Shady Spring 39; 3. Wyoming East 58
Girls top finishers
1. Haley Johnson (NC) 21:34.09; 2. Charlotte McGinnis (SS) 22:04.85; 3. Abigail Londeree (GE) 22:26.28; 4. Abby Dixon (GE) 22:44.40; 5. Emma Toler (GE) 22:51.27; 6. Jordyn Floyd (OH) 23:58.335; 7. Emma Kesterson (GE) 24:04.10; 8. Colleen Lookabill (WE) 24:12.63; 9. Abbigail Houck (SS) 24.52.79; 10. Journey Whistoff (WE) 25:08.13; 11. Sara Harris (NC) 25:24.19; 12. Kathleen Walkup (SS) 25:37.54; 13. Ryen Keffer (SS) 25:37.54; 14. Tianna Duncan (OH) 25:40.81; 15. Olivia Honaker (OH) 25:56.42; 16. Catherine Jarosz (NC) 27:06.89; 17. Chloe Honaker (I) 27:41.79; 18. Amy Vest (WE) 27:52.15; 19. Lillie Shineberry (GE) 28:34.42; 20. Lindsey Sweeney (SS) 28:35.38
Boys team scoring
1. Shady Spring 22; 2. Nicholas County 45; 3. Oak Hill 67; 4. Greenbrier East 95
Boys top finishers
1. Jacob Dowdy (SS) 16:26.48; 2. Jaedan Holstein (SS) 17:27.75; 3. Alex Irvin (NC) 17:34.04; 4. Sam Jordan (SS) 18:14.17; 5. Austin Bias (OH) 18:23.90; 6. Jacob Ellison (WE) 19:00.39; 7. Eli Northrop (SS) 19:23.39; 8. Wesley Holcomb (NC) 19:24.78; 9. Johnny Walkup (SS) 19:26.08; 10. Eli Jordan (SS) 19:33.93; 11. Chase Crosier (OH) 20:07.48; 12. Garett Hatcher (SS) 20:12.75; 13. Matthew Stutts (JM) 20:26.97; 14. Caleb Carver (OH) 20:30.02; 15. Jordan Donaldson (NC) 20:32.69; 16. Noah Miner (NC) 20:43.95; 17. Phillip Fox (Westside) 20:45.40; 18. David Anderson (GE) 20:46.23; 19. Aiden Beebe (GE) 20:48.30; 20. Isaiah Miner (NC) 20:52.65
Ripley Covered Bridge Invitational
At Cedar Lakes
Girls team scoring
1. Hurricane 39; 2. Ripley 90; 3. Winfield 108; 4. Ravenswood 125; 5. Wayne 136; 6. Woodrow Wilson 142; 7. Huntington 154; 8. Charleston Catholic 202; 9. Ritchie County 223; 10. Parkersburg South 227; 11. Nitro 267; 12. George Washington 280; 13. Covenant 393
Girls top finishers
1. Audrey Hall (Hurr) 19:10; 2. Rachel Withrow (Win) 19:49; 3. Asha Bora (Hurr) 19:56; 4. Ellie Hosaflook (Ripley) 20:26; 5. Emily Williamson (Wayne) 20:30; 6. Jalynn Browning (Scott) 20:45; 7. Ella Hardin (Hurr) 20:48; 8. Olivia Williamson (Wayne) 20:50; 9. Nicole Donato (Nitro) 20:56; 10. Marimo Akita (PS) 21:09; 11. Colette Lindley (WW) 21:11; 12. Mariam Al-Zoubi (Win) 21:15; 13. Shannen Adkins (Hurr) 21:18; 14. Haleigh McCune (Ripley) 21:21; 15. Sophie Briscoe (Win) 21:27; 16. Lauren Curtis (WW) 21:47; 17. Chesnee Williams (Ritch) 21:53; 18. Olivia Noel (Hurr) 22:00; 19. Opal Huffman (Ripley) 22:04; 20. Elsa Meade (Hunt) 22:14
Boys team scoring
1. Winfield 38; 2. Hurricane 47; 3. Woodrow Wilson 71; 4. Wayne 147; 5. Parkersburg South 153; 6. Buffalo 213; 7. Ritchie County 255; 8. Huntington 269; 9. George Washington 284; 10. Riverside 290; 11. Charleston Catholic 311; 12. Herbert Hoover 343; 13. Ravenswood 354; 14. Ripley 357; 15. Lincoln County 396; 16. Roane County 426; 17. Capital 429; 18. Nitro 435; 19. Covenant 474
Boys top finishers
1. Matthew Scheneberg (Win) 16:18; 2. Brayden Marshall (Win) 16:21; 3. Ty Steorts (Hurr) 16:37; 4. Aaron Kidd (Hurr) 16:40; 5. Aiden Kneeland (WW) 16:54; 6. Nick Kennedy (Hurr) 16:58; 7. Landon Brumfield (Poca) 17:00; 8. Justin Lipscomb (Win) 17:19; 9. Michael Cline (WCC) 17:19; 10. Christian Saffouri (WW) 17:32; 11. Chace Thompson (Wayne) 17:36; 12. Tyler Weiford (Win) 17:37; 13. Chance Thompson (Wayne) 17:38; 14. Patrick Reilly (Buff) 17:42; 15. Aiden Blake (PS) 17:49; 16. Brady Dawkins (Hurr) 17:52; 17. AJ Skeens (Sherman) 17:57; 18. Chris Huffman (WW) 17:59; 19. Skylar Hudnall (River) 18:00; 20. Max Meadows (Ripley) 18:08