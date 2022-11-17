lindside – Last year’s three-man gang at quarterback for James Monroe was odd, but effective.
It was not, though, always easy.
Coach John Mustain knew it. The team knew it. The three players who made up the Mavericks’ three-headed quarterback monster last season, freshman Layton Dowdy, sophomore Cooper Ridgeway and junior Eli Allen, knew it.
Mustain was adamant prior to preseason camp that the Mavericks would go to one quarterback this season, the one that ended up taking most of the snaps near the end of last year, Dowdy.
“It wasn’t something that Layton did that the other two guys didn’t do,” Mustan said recently. “I just thought that it would make us a better football team if Cooper stayed at running back, Eli stayed at receiver and we put Layton at quarterback. We felt like he could do the job and he sure did prove us right.”
Did he ever.
The sophomore has started all 11 games for the Mavericks and has completed 69 of 109 passes for 1,389 yards and 20 touchdowns. He threw for over 200 yards in two games, including 225 in a 37-13 victory against Petersburg last Saturday in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. He also threw four touchdowns in a game this year, and three on three other occasions, including Saturday.
And it also helped the players who were able to call one position their home, Ridgeway and Allen.
Ridgeway has rushed for 1,177 yards and 12 touchdowns (7.5 ypc) and has also caught 21 passes for 341 yards and five more touchdowns. Allen, a basketball player with Division I aspirations, came out late and has 24 receptions for 528 yards (22.0 ypr) and nine touchdowns. He also has seven interceptions (15 the last two seasons).
It makes the offense more cohesive as a unit.
“Everybody gets comfortable in their positions, and they can grow in it as they play it,” Dowdy said. “Flipping everybody around is kind of weird and then this year everybody has got their positions figured out and you can grow more as a team, I think.”
Along with a stout line, seen by opposing coaches as one of two major reasons that James Monroe is No. 1 in Class A. The backside of the defense – the secondary – is usually 1A on opposition scouting reports. Dowdy is up there, too, all of which surprises the mild-mannered sophomore.
But not his teammates.
“I knew he was going to be really good but the way he has stepped up as a sophomore, that did not play much last year as a quarterback, he’s done phenomenal,” offensive lineman Jeffrey Jones said. “It’s more than I thought he would. I knew he was going to be good in the third game of the season. The way the backs and everything was moving it was like watching water move down a river. Everything was fluid, perfect.”
“Layton can read the field, he can run, he can throw, he can really do it all,” addes Jacob Proffitt, also a lineman. “Layton has been a really big factor at quarterback. Like coach Mustain says, we have kids who can catch the ball, Layton has an arm, we have kids who can make plays in the open field, catch the ball and score.”
He cites other sources other than his right arm for the yardage and 20 touchdown passes.
“Definitely the line, you have to give them credit for giving me time to throw the ball,” Dowdy said. “Without them nothing would be possible. and obviously Eli and the receivers do a great job getting open and catching the ball.”
He has done an excellent job using his backs in the passing game.
“It’s been very big,” Dowdy said. “Sometimes the defense will get lost and not really see them pop out of there. and you can send them through the line, and they can pop out, a defense won’t see them, and they have to respect Eli over the top. It works well, especially with Cooper who can do things after he catches the ball.”
Ridgeway and Braydie Carr, the two prime running backs, have combined for 26 catches for 496 yards and eight touchdowns.
Allen’s return to the team and the lineup in the third week of the season has bolstered the offense. He had decided to forego his senior football season to concentrate on basketball. Dowdy, Allen and Ridgeway are among the football players who played on the James Monroe state basketball championship team a year ago.
“Eli’s one of my better buddies out of school, and when he told me he wasn’t going to play I wasn’t really surprised,” Dowdy said. “I wanted him to, obviously, but I respected his decision. I still talked to him about it, and we got him to come back out. I was so happy when he did. He is 6-4, he can jump, he’s athletic.”
Last year the three quarterbacks combined only totaled 677 yards, Ridgeway (who has now run for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons) throwing for 221 and five touchdowns, Allen 300 yards and touchdown and Dowdy 156 yards and four touchdowns (in seven games). Dowdy exceeded that total in four games this season.
“Maybe a little bit, coming into a different game and it was a toss-up who was going to play,” he said when asked if the three-QB approach was tough. “But I just wanted to get in there and do what the coaches wanted me to do to help the team win. I came into the season just wanting to play as a freshman, it didn’t really matter where it was. This year from the beginning it was just me and everybody has gotten used to playing their roles now.”
Dowdy feels the state championship in basketball has helped in football.
“It gives you a little taste of what winning feels like and then you want to come back into the football season with that same taste,” Dowdy said. “After the season is over, we want to leave a champion, just like we did in basketball.”
Greenbrier West (10-1) poses a formidable and familiar foe in tonight’s Class A quarterfinals. The Mavericks dealt the Cavaliers their lone loss in the regular season.
“Last time we played them it was 27-0 and going into this one we have to put that score aside,” Dowdy said. “We have to get better in practice because they are going to come in wanting a win.”
Greenbrier West has shut out eight opponents and has given up just seven points since the loss to James Monroe on Oct. 7.
Ty Nickell leads the way with 1,887 yards rushing and his 174 points and 31 touchdowns are the second most in the state. The Cavs have a two-headed QB monster in Cole Vandall and Tucker Lilly, who have thrown for 908 yards and eight touchdowns. Ethan Holliday has 15 receptions for 304 yards.
Carr has been a big back for the Mavericks with 707 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. in Lindside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.