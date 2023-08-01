lindside — James Monroe coach John Mustain knew he could pretty much pencil in his junior running back Cooper Ridgeway for a 100-yard rushing game on a weekly basis last fall.
He knew his line — led by Brady Baker, despite missing time with an injury — was a veteran unit that would get the job done.
He even knew that although Eli Allen, an all-stater the previous year who had initially decided not to play to concentrate on his basketball career (he ended up as the state basketball player of the year), would likely end up back on the team.
What he did not know was how his quarterback, Layton Dowdy, would respond, especially given the fact that he had shared the spot the previous year with two other players, who just happened to be Allen and Ridgeway. Mustain decided going into 2022 he was going to put aside questions and name Dowdy the starter from the outset and move Ridgeway and Allen to spots where they could be more effective.
Turns out any questions were answered with emphatic quickness.
Dowdy ended his sophomore season throwing for 1,783 yards and 27 touchdowns. He had a high completion percentage of 65.7 percent (92 of 140) and he only threw five interceptions.
That added up to Dowdy being tabbed quarterback on the Class A all-state first team last season.
“I don’t know if anybody who says they foresee somebody doing something whether or not they are just saying that or whether or not they really think that,” Mustain said. “I knew he was capable of doing that.”
“I always just did my best, tried my hardest and what happened, happened,” Dowdy said. “I didn’t have any goals. Just throw the ball as well as I can, use my weapons and hit the open guy. I just tried to stay calm and trust everybody.”
It was a game changer for the Mavericks.
“Generally speaking, the great teams are going to be multi-faceted, which we were last year,” Mustain said. “We’ve always been a team, if you look at our history, that had good running backs. It (a passing game) definitely benefits you. If you are a one-dimensional running team, teams are going to start stacking the box on you.”
Dowdy never did attempt more than 16 passes a game, and six times had fewer than 10 attempts. But they were big in taking the Mavericks from a team that averaged 24.2 points in going 9-3 in 2021 to a team that averaged 33.6 and went 13-1.
The passing game kicked it up a notch in the playoffs, when Dowdy was a combined 32 of 43 (74.4 completion percentage) for 619 yards (154.3 per game) with 10 touchdowns and one interception.
Obviously, the Mavericks lose big-play receiver (and twice first-team Class A all-state defensive back) Allen, who had 35 receptions for 715 yards and 12 touchdowns.
While Allen did have eye-popping, big-play numbers, it was a well-rounded passing game. Five other players gathered in touchdown passes, led by Ridgeway, who caught 24 passes for 358 yards and six touchdowns (to go with his 1,444 yards and 16 touchdowns), running back Braydie Carr, who had nine catches for 216 yards and three touchdowns (along with 916 rushing and 12 TD), Nick Pitzer, who caught five passes for 130 but four went for touchdowns, and Boggs, who had 12 catches for 343 and two scores.
Dowdy thinks that the passing game can be explosive again this season.
“Eli was great, but I think it (the passing game) can be (effective),” Dowdy said. “If think we’ll be able to use Cooper out of the backfield a lot. Chaz Boggs was big for us. I think Ryan Mann, he’s grown quite a bit. There are a few others coming in. They’ve just got to get reps in practice. They are young. It’s going to take a little time.”
Ridgeway also thinks the passing game can be big. He has even taken to running routes with the receivers during practice.
“Not only do I run the ball during practice, I spend a lot of time running routes with the receivers,” Ridgeway said. “I’ll probably play a little receiver this year, move out wide a little bit.”
That could pay huge dividends.
“He’s somebody we can stick out there if we need to,” Mustain said.
And if Ridgeway could help more in the receiving game, Dowdy could end up doing more in the run game this fall.
He has shown the ability to do that, with a combined 151 carries for 595 yards and nine touchdowns in his first two seasons.
“I think I can,” Dowdy said. “We’ve got Chaz Boggs back, he’ll be alright. Braydie Carr left, he was always good. If I need to run I will.”
“He’s one of those kids, too, his passing got better and better as the season went,” Mustain said, as evidenced by his playoff numbers.
“But he is a pretty good runner, too. He is a dual threat in a lot of ways. I think he’s probably going to have to (step up in the run game) a little bit. I’m not taking anything away from our receivers coming back. Of the receiving corps we had last year the main one we have back is Chaz Boggs. So, some guys who really don’t have that varsity experience yet are going to have to step in there. We have a couple of guys we think can help us. But we are in the developmental stage. You know how it is, you don’t really know a lot until you get in the pads and start making contact.”
Heading into a new season, he now knows what he has in Dowdy. An all-state signalcaller.
In two seasons, Dowdy has completed 109 of 170 passes for 1,939 yards with 31 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.
James Monroe will open the season on the road at Wheeling Central on Friday, Aug. 25. It’s a big Week 1 game. The Mavericks beat Central 27-7 in the Class A semifinals on Nov. 25.
