Independence’s Corey Shumate was a walking double-double this season for the Patriots.
The 6-foot-5 post averaged 10.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for the 8-13 Patriots, the only player in the 17-team Coalfield Conference to average a double-double.
If he was on the court, percentages said he was going to reach double figures in scoring and rebounding and he did it 12 times in the Patriots’ 21 games.
On Tuesday during an afternoon ceremony at the school, Shumate signed to continue his career at Concord University.
“I went to their unsigned senior camp and shortly after I got an offer,” Shumate said after signing his national letter of intent. “I really liked all the people down there. All the coaches and the players were nice to me. I liked the campus and all.”
Truth be told, Shumate said, he was probably going to go to college at Concord anyway, where he plans to major in biology with the intention of becoming a physician’s assistant and potentially a doctor.
He was the prescription for team player that veteran area coach Shawn Jenkins needed in his first year in Coal City.
“Coming into some of the summer practices that we had, he was an immediate spark for me,” Jenkins said. “I’ll be forever grateful to him. He came in and just bought into anything I was telling him to do. He’s got great work ethic. He’s a super kid and I wish him the best and I think he’ll do great.”
He was a mainstay inside for the Patriots and he took his role of rebounder in his first two years of high school and expanded into the role of a scorer as well.
“There were some games when I realized that once I get the ball, I was kind of open and I could go back up with it,” Shumate said. “That’s really what I did this year. Not many people aim for rebounds but that is kind of a goal of mine.”
If he wasn’t majoring in biology, math might have been the way for Shumate to go. He explained there was a method to his rebounding madness.
Shumate, an All-Coalfield Conference pick as well as an honorable mention Class AA all-state choice, had 14 games where he had double figures in rebounds.
“When you go up for a rebound, at least how I do it, I try to look at the angles and where the ball could go,” Shumate said. “Once you see the angles where everybody is at you can see where that affects where you can attack with the ball.”
“That was impressive,” Jenkins said of Shumate averaging a double-double for the season. “Every night it was a double-double, every night it was 10 and 10. He is one of those hard-nosed players that’s willing to get in there and get after it. It’s doesn’t matter what you ask him to do, where you ask him to go, anything we asked him to do he was game before it. Just a luxury to coach.”
One of the things he will have to work on as a walk-on is likely to improve his outside game.
“Every level it gets harder, it gets faster, it gets quicker,” Jenkins said. “He will have to improve his jump shot and that is something he is already working on. He has good feet on him, and he is able to move up and down the floor real well and he handles the basketball well as big as he is. As he moves on to college there are guards as big as he is, so he will have to bring out the guard skills to get out there and get after it and get to playing.”
Jenkins said Shumate will always have a place in the heart of the program hopes to establish at Independence.
“Corey came in and bought in to what we asked him to do, our offenses, our defenses, our schemes,” Jenkins said. “To be sitting here as he is doing this (signing) is a blessing.”
Area players John Rose of Greater Beckley Christian, Wyoming East’s Garrett Mitchell and Sam Boothe of Mercer Christian have committed to Concord.
“I know some of those guys, played with some of them and it’s always nice to go to a place where you know some of the guys you’re going to play with before you get there,” Shumate said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
