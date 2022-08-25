Indepedence's Judah Price leaps over a Liberty defender for a touchdown during Thursday's game against Liberty at Independence High School in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Donut Man delivers: Patriots pound Raiders in Battle of '76 (With Gallery)
By Dave Morrison For The Register-Herald
Judah Price came through in the clutch.
After rushing for 196 yards and four scores and four two-point conversions in the Patriots' 60-0 win against rival Liberty in the Battle of '76 on Thursday, the Independence senior found himself just four yards short of the agreement he had made to get his linemen donuts after each 200-yard game performance.
However, he decided to give his linemen the reward anyway.
“They’ve worked hard, they worked hard all offseason,” Price said. “Before the game they were all amped up before the game saying, ‘donuts, donuts, donuts, you gotta get 200.’ After I found out I got 196, I thought I’d just give it to them.”
082622 indy football 01.JPG
Indepedence's Judah Price gets past Liberty players for a touchdown during Thursday's game against Liberty at Independence High School in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
082622 indy football 02.JPG
Indepedence cheerleaders perform during Thursday's game against Liberty at Independence High School in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
082622 indy football 03.JPG
Indepedence fans cheer during Thursday's game against Liberty at Independence High School in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
082622 indy football 04.JPG
Liberty's Aubrey Dickens tries to stop Indepedence's Judah Price as he scores a touchdown during Thursday's game against Liberty at Independence High School in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
082622 indy football 05.JPG
Indepedence fans cheer during Thursday's game against Liberty at Independence High School in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
ARH 3.jpg
082622 indy football 06.JPG
Indepedence's Jared Steinkamp gets past a Liberty player during Thursday's game against Liberty at Independence High School in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
082622 indy football 07.JPG
Liberty cheerleaders perform during Thursday's game against Independence at Independence High School in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
082622 indy football 08.JPG
Indepedence's Colten Caron gets past Liberty players for a touchdown during Thursday's game against Liberty at Independence High School in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
082622 indy football 09.JPG
Indepedence's Colten Caron celebrates with teammate Parker Withrow after a touchdown during Thursday's game against Liberty at Independence High School in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
082622 indy football 10.JPG
Indepedence's Judah Price gets past Liberty players for a touchdown during Thursday's game against Liberty at Independence High School in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
082622 indy football 11.JPG
Liberty's Ashton Cabell is brought down by Indepedence players during Thursday's game against Liberty at Independence High School in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
ARH 2.jpg
082622 indy football 12.JPG
Indepedence's Colton Miller gets past Liberty players for a touchdown during Thursday's game against Liberty at Independence High School in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
082622 indy football 13.JPG
Liberty players try to bring down Indepedence's Judah Price during Thursday's game against Liberty at Independence High School in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
082622 indy football 14.JPG
Liberty cheerleaders perform during Thursday's game against Independence at Independence High School in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
082622 indy football 15.JPG
Indepedence cheerleaders perform during Thursday's game against Liberty at Independence High School in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
GALLERY: Independence vs Liberty Football
Brady Grimmett, who steadfastly denied teammates' claims that he can eat the most donuts on the team, was nonetheless pleased as he held the box of glazed and crème-filled donuts after the game.
“I just want to say thank you (to Price) because I like donuts,” he said.
Price not getting 200 was about the only thing Independence didn’t do in a first half that saw the Patriots roll up all 60 of their points and all but five of their 402 total yards. The Patriots had just 23 total offensive plays and rushed for 322 yards on 17 carries and seven touchdowns.
For Liberty coach Mark Montgomery, the donut on his team’s side of the scoreboard was one he didn’t want to see.
“We haven’t improved,” said Montgomery, interim coach for Mark Workman who is taking a hiatus for medical reasons (foot). “We knew what we were going to get into. Coach Lilly and his staff were gracious enough, it could have been 100 to nothing. The score could have been what they wanted.”
Price scored on runs of 13, 28, 30 and 27 yards in the game and Trey Bowers, in his debut at quarterback, had two scoring runs and a touchdown pass of 47 yards to Colten Caron. Colton Miller also had a touchdown rushing, one of seven for the Patriots.
“It all comes from the O-line,” Price said. “They create everything. They trust me and I trust them.”
Bowers' debut was a good one.
“He had a couple throws called back and a couple runs called back,” Price said. “Without Cyrus in there that’s a pretty good performance.”
Cyrus Goodson, the Patriots' leading receiver a year ago, played just a couple snaps and caught one of two targets for 33 yards. Braxton McKinney missed the game with the stomach flu.
Lilly wanted to see his team execute like a veteran team and he thought he saw that.
“I thought they came out very business-like and did what they had to do,” Lilly said. “Fortunately, they are kind of used to that. I wanted them to come out like they ended the (2021) year and see what we can do to get better. Hopefully we can build up some depth. I’ve got good coaches around me and It makes my job so easy when you’ve got the coaching staff that I’ve got and then we’ve got good players. God’s blessed us with a good situation right now.”
The second half was played in two three-minute quarters.
“I felt like it was necessary to try to get the starters to two quarters just for conditioning purposes,” Lilly said. “We kind of ran into that a little last year. You want your team conditioned. But they are a young team, a very young team and coach Montgomery is a good coach, a solid coach and we didn’t want it to be embarrassingly bad. I’ve been on the other end of that, too. Their kids battled as hard as they could, and it might be a different story next year.”
The Raiders were held to four yards rushing on 25 carries. Quarterback Dalton Williams, who had 31 yards on one run, finished with 19 and completed 3 of 6 passes for 25 yards, all to Kris Bowman.
After Price busted off a 40-yard run on the first offensive play of the season, Bowers scored on an 11-yard play less than a minute into the season. That started a string where the Patriots scored on eight straight possessions before kneeling to end the first half.
The second half’s two three-minute quarters took less than 15 minutes to complete.
Lilly said he had never seen that before but said it was the right choice given the circumstances.
Price said the Patriots (1-0) did get something out of it despite the lopsided score.
“It opens up a lot because we know what we have and we know we are deep in the lineup,” Price said. “We have kids coming in and scoring touchdowns just as easy as the varsity."
Montgomery noted that his pregame thoughts on Independence hadn’t changed.
“I said (before the game) that they should go ahead and give them the championship trophy,” Montgomery said.
Independence remains home next week for a game against Oak Hill. Liberty has the early bye.
L 0 0 0 0 — 0
I 32 28 0 0 — 60
First quarter
I – Trey Bowers 11 run (Judah Price run), 11:05
I – Judah Price 13 run (Bowers run), 8:04
I – Bowers 6 run (Price run), 5:16
I – Colten Caron 47 pass from Trey Bowers (Price run) 2:07
Second quarter
I – Price 28 run (Caron pass to Tyler Linkswiler), 11:36
I – Judah Price 30 run (pass failed), 11:04
I – Price 27 run (Price run) 8:03
I – Colton Miller 8 run (downed), 3:52
RUSHING – L: Wyatt Burdette 7-(-9), Kris Bowman 7-(-8), Dalton Williams 9-19, Colton Tolliver 2-2; I: Judah Price 8-196-4, Trey Bowers 3-49-2, Tyler Linkswiler 3-48, Colton Miller 1-8-1, Lucas Waddell 1-17, Taylor Dove 1-5.
PASSING – L: Williams 3-6-0-25-0; I: Bowers 2-3-0-80-1
