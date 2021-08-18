RICHWOOD – It’s never easy to replace an all-stater in the lineup.
When that starter is a four-year starter, the curve gets a little steeper.
When that starter is a record-setter and one of the best to ever do it at the school, the curve appears to be a descent straight down.
Junior Cooper Donahue isn’t concerned about that. He knows replacing Caleb Jantuah won’t be easy, but at the end of the day, somebody must do it.
“I’ve definitely got big shoes to fill, he set all the records here from his freshman year to his senior year, but I think I’ve got what it takes to fill in, take the job,” Donahue said.
In a star-studded prep career, that ended with a spot in the North-South game and a spot on the West Virginia State roster, where he is climbing the depth chart, Jantuah finished with 3,024 yards rushing and 40 touchdowns, 2,684 yards passing and 30 touchdowns and 156 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
“You can’t replace him,” coach Gary Roach said. “He’s one of the rare guys that comes through here once in a lifetime. There’s a reason he has all the school’s records.”
Roach added that he isn’t necessarily looking for record-setting performances.
He’s seen enough to know he can do the job.
“So far watching him this season, and I know during 7-on-7 you don’t have pads, you don’t have people rushing (the quarterback) but he threw 20 touchdowns and just four interceptions,” Roach said. “That’s a pretty good ratio.”
Donahue was also 8 of 10 for 80 yards in a controlled scrimmage against Shady Spring Friday.
Passing won’t be a problem for Donahue. Rushing, however, will be hard to duplicate.
“Definitely running the ball,” Donahue said. “He could throw the ball; I can throw the ball. But when he takes off and runs, it’s just amazing.”
Roach and Company hope that having more weapons will mean better results in the win column. Richwood is one of the few teams able to play nine regular season games last fall, but the Lumberjacks finished just 3-6.
Last season Jantuah, for better or worse, was 90 percent of the offense. He simply didn’t have a lot of help. And when you have one person running the ball, as good as they are, it wasn’t hard to figure out where the ball was going.
Roach believes the team will be more balanced this season.
“Luckily for Coop, he’s got an experienced line and more receivers to throw to compared to what Jantuah had in the past.” Roach said.
Donahue said as the 7-on7s and the one scrimmage have shown, he has developed a good chemistry with the receivers and he believes with the Josh Hypes-led offensive line, one that boasts veteran starters, the running game will be better.
At 6-1, 195 Donahue has the prototypical quarterback size. He was a quarterback in sixth grade but did not play in seventh and eighth grade. He went out again at Nicholas County as a freshman and was a receiver.
Donahue has known for a year that he would be in the driver’s seat of the Richwood offense for a year.
“Coach Roach told me last year he was going to start working me in at quarterback and put (Jantuah) at wide receiver when we needed to,” Donahue said. “He told me at the end of last year that I’d be the quarterback to step up and take (Jantuah’s) place.”
He said Jantuah left him with advice he has taken to heart.
“I told him I was going to be nervous those first couple games and he told me to get through it, not to worry about it and God has a plan,” Donahue said. “Those were the best words he’s given to me.”
Faith is important to the young signal caller. He wears a black headband under his helmet each game and each practice that contains the verse in Philippians 4:13. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
“My grandmother is a Godly person and I saw this headband and I liked the saying on it, so I brought into my game. I wear it every practice, every game. It’s kind of my thing.”
His dad Matt was a member of one of Richwood’s most iconic teams, the 1999 team that raced to the state tournament undefeated but lost to Tug Valley in the semifinals. That was the last Richwood basketball team to make the state tournament.
Richwood will open the season at Webster County at 7 p.m. Aug. 27.