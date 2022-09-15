Luke Dolin knocked in a penalty kick in the 64th minute and Greenbrier East held on to defeat Woodrow Wilson 2-1 Thursday night in Fairlea.
The game-winner was set up when Adam Seams was knocked down on the left side of the penalty box. Dolin lined up for the PK from six yards and found the right corner of the net to put the Spartans (9-0) in control.
It was East’s first win over Woodrow since a 4-0 victory on Sept. 15, 2020, also in Fairlea.
Greenbrier East took a 1-0 lead in the game’s 19th minute. Chase Mizia took a pass from Drew Beverage and fired one to the left corner of the net for just the second goal scored against Woodrow keeper Nick Gunnoe this season.
That’s where it stayed until halftime, but it didn’t take the Flying Eagles long to hit the equalizer.
Tyler Snyder took the turnover at the top of the penalty arc and lined one into the goal past Spartans keeper Joe Cochran diving to his right. That tied it at 1-1 in the 42nd minute.
The teams’ previous three meetings were tied at the end of regulation, including 3-3 in their only regular season game last season.
The other two were won by the Flying Eagles on penalty kicks, in a Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 semifinal in 2020, then again in last season’s sectional championship.
The Spartans will be back in action Saturday at home against St. Albans. The game will start at 2 p.m.
Woodrow (4-1-3) will return home next Thursday, Sept. 22, to take on another sectional opponent in Oak Hill. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
