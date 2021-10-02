Absolutely nothing went right for Liberty in the first quarter against Wayne. Then, one single play from Logan Dodrill finally got the Raiders on track.
And he was far from finished.
Dodrill went over 200 yards and ran for three of the Raiders’ four touchdowns, including the eventual game-winner, and the Liberty defense held off the Pioneers inside the final two minutes for a 30-22 victory on Homecoming Friday night in Glen Daniel.
Wayne dominated the first quarter and took a 14-0 lead on touchdowns of 4 and 2 yards by Kobe Vanhoose. The Pioneers had their way offensively, outgaining the Raiders 103-8 and possessing the ball 10:27.
Finally, with 4:40 left in the second half, the Raiders woke up — Dodrill’s 84-yard touchdown run providing the spark.
It was the longest run of the night for Dodrill, who had 33 of them for a career-high 223 yards. He took over the second half, with 23 of his rushes for 78 yards and two more touchdowns.
“He’s my horse, man,” Liberty coach Mark Workman said. “He’s really become my go-to guy. Ball security, runs the ball hard. When we were down here in the huddle right there on the goal line to score that last touchdown, he said, ‘Coach, give me power.’ That’s what we did and he barreled his way through.”
The game was tied at 22 when the Raiders (3-1), rated No. 10 in Class AA, took over at Wayne’s 49-yard line with 6:06 left to play. Liberty managed the clock perfectly and picked up four first downs in the 51-yard drive. That included a three-yard gain on fourth-and-1 by Dodrill to the Pioneers 1.
On first-and-goal, Wayne appeared to let Dodrill score — he went in untouched — to stop the clock. Dodrill did power in the two-point conversion for a 30-22 lead with 1:45 left.
The Pioneers returned the following kickoff to their 42, but a block in the back penalty moved the ball back to the 17. With quarterback Jaxson Spradlin on the sideline — he was injured after being hit by Peyton Pettry on the previous drive — Preston Childs came on to direct the Pioneers.
He ran for 11 yards on the first play of the drive, then connected with Isaiah Smith for 18 yards on second-and-7 to get Wayne to the Liberty 47.
On third down at the 42, Jacob Dickens sacked Childs for a five-yard loss, but Childs ran for 19 yards on fourth-and-10.
The Pioneers burned their final timeout earlier in the drive, so Childs spiked the ball to stop the clock with one second remaining. He dropped back and fired a pass, but Ryan Simms was able to step in front of the ball and knock it down to end the game.
It was an exciting end to a game that threatened to be a runaway in the first quarter.
“The last two weeks with Logan and Clay County (both wins for Liberty), they threw the ball a lot,” Workman said. “When they went into four and five wide, we knew we were in business because that’s something that they don’t like to do. We’re pretty comfortable with our pass rush and getting heat on people, so were playing cover zero on them. We’re gonna make them throw the ball deep and beat us.”
“It was a very hard fought game,” Dodrill said. “I have to give (the Pioneers) their props. They’re a really good team. They had a little bit different dynamic than the teams we’ve played all year. They like to run the ball a lot, so we had to adjust to that. But it was a hard fought win.”
Dodrill’s long touchdown run got the Raiders going. They forced the Pioneers (2-3) to punt on the next series and then moved at will over the final 1:35. A 21-yard run by Dodrill and Ryan Simms’ 30-yard catch from Clayton Williams got the Raiders to the Wayne 11.
Liberty faced a fourth-and-9 at the 10, but Simms found himself alone in end zone on a quick route for a 10-yard touchdown reception. Williams then hit Tanner Beller for the two-point conversion and Liberty led 16-14 with 12 seconds left before halftime.
Liberty got the ball to start the second half and it was clear the Raiders planned on riding him as long as possible. He carried on nine of the drive’s 11 plays — which included a 22-yard Williams-to-Simms hookup on fourth-and-5 at the Wayne 25 — and extended the Raiders’ lead to 22-14 with a 1-yard touchdown.
Wayne answered on its next drive, riding the fresh legs of Isaiah Smith. The fullback did not have a carry in the first half, but he ran for 25 yards on the series, which resulted in Damron’s 22-yard touchdown. Vanhoose carried in for the two-point conversion to tie the game with 2:58 left in the third quarter.
“Wayne is a well coached football club,” Workman said. “Coach (Tom) Harmon has been doing this for a long time and won some state titles (2006, 2011, 2012), so we knew coming in they were going to be well coached. They weren’t going to beat themselves, we were going to have to go beat them. That’s what our kids did. They rose up to that challenge.
“The line put us on their backs, along with Logan and all the other backs. In this offense that we’re running, it takes backs to block, too. I can’t leave anybody out.”
“There’s a lot of chemistry with my line,” Dodrill said. “They know what to do. Every time they knew exactly what to do and what hole to hit, so it’s a lot of thanks to them.”
The Raiders will go to Westside next Friday, Oct. 8.
W (3-3)14080—22
L (3-1)01668—30
First quarter
W: Kobe Vanhoose 4 run (Landon Wolfe run), 9:22.
W: Vanhoose 2 run (pass failed), :52.
Second quarter
L: Logan Dodrill 84 run (Clayton Williams run), 4:26.
L: Ryan Simms 10 pass from Williams (Tanner Beller pass from Williams), :12.
Third quarter
L: Dodrill 1 run (run failed), 7:05.
W: Jaxson Damron 22 run (Vanhoose run), 2:58.
Fourth quarter
L: Dodrill 1 run (Dodrill run), 1:45.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — W: Vanhoose 20-94, Damron 7-50, Wolfe 4-45, Preston Childs 4-31, Isaiah Smith 6-30, Levi Gilkerson 7-22, James Spradlin 5-8, Fisher Fry 1-5, Rylan Murdock 4-0; L: Dodrill 33-223, Simms 6-40, Williams 2-7, Peyton Pettry 2-1.
PASSING — W: Childs 2-4-0-21, Spradlin 1-2-0-51; L: Williams 6-8-1-89.
RECEIVING — W: Wolfe 1-51, Smith 1-18, Murdock 1-3; L: Simms 5-70, Dodrill 1-19.
TURNOVERS — W: Braylin Gilliams (INT); L: none.