CLAY — Logan Dodrill had a touchdown receiving and rushing and Class AA No. 14 Liberty went on the road to take down No. 7 Clay County 14-2 Friday night.
The Raiders handed a top 10 team its first loss for the second week in a row. Liberty (2-1) defeated Logan last week.
The defense had three turnovers and did not allow a point.
Dodrill scored on a 75-yard pass from Clayton Willliams and added a 16-yard run in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 120 rushing yards on 22 carries.
Liberty will host Wayne on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.
L0806—14
CC0020—2
Second quarter
L: Logan Dodrill 75 pass from Clayton Williams (2-point conversion good)
Third quarter
CC: Safety
Fourth quarter
L: Dodrill 16 run (2-point conversion failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — L: Dodrill 22-120, Ryan Simms 9-25, Williams 3-6; CC: n/a
PASSING — L: Williams 3-6-0-96; CC: n/a
RECEIVING — L: Simms 2-21, Dodrill 1-75; CC: n/a
TURNOVERS — L: Simms (INT), Beller (FR), Cook (FR)