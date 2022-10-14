Do your mast research before going out

I often heard it stated by early-season bowhunters, “Find the acorns, find the bucks.”
While I do believe that is a smart philosophy to generally go by, not every year is the same when it comes to food sources readily available to game animals. For example, I initially hung ladder stands on my hillside farm on oak flats. Sure, we move and adjust the stands every year before the season, but the reality is the stands aren’t very far from where we originally placed them. In fact, the reason they still are there is they have proven over the years to be a productive place and a way to hunt for deer.
In short, they have a good track record. That is, if the oak trees produce a decent crop of acorns. In years when the acorn mast is considered down, we try to ensure deer movement by planting wildlife food plots — blends of plants such as clover, oats, wheat, turnips and leafy greens. By having natural foods as well as farming areas for wildlife, we are trying to level out the foods available for the game animals not only for the overall health of the animals but also to try to influence their movement.
But what happens in a year when the mast, wild fruits and nuts hit in tremendous numbers? It can be tricky for hunters to locate and pattern wild game animal movement.
Let’s look at it this way. If you have a treestand hanging in the only oak tree that produced a substantial acorn crop on your hunting grounds, you are where the deer are going to be some time during the day to feed. If every oak tree in the county produced a significant acorn crop, the deer have many options come dinner time to choose from and your only hope is that you have chosen a particular tree or area that has the most delicious acorns around. Good luck.
To be honest, heavy acorn mast years are tricky at the farm – deer can simply be anywhere the acorns are and seem to be in no real hurry in their movements. They are simply hard to pattern.
In preparation for your hunts this fall, perhaps taking a look at the 2022 Hunting Outlook and Mast Survey from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources might be a great place to start your planning.
The annual Hunting Outlook and Mast Survey provides details about the abundance of mast produced by 18 species of trees and shrubs and forecasted impacts to West Virginia’s wildlife.
“White and chestnut oak production was up dramatically above last year and also above the long-term average,” said Chris Ryan, supervisor of the game management services of WVDNR’s wildlife resources section. “White oak acorns are some of the most preferred wildlife foods in West Virginia and they will have an impact on wildlife movements and hunters’ harvests this fall."
Soft mast production was down in 2022 after a tremendous crop in 2021. However, most species were close to their long-term averages. Hunters should do plenty of scouting but will reap the benefits if they can find apple trees that produced a good crop this year. Locating good, natural foods can increase a hunter’s odds of success.
Hunters can find a wealth of facts in the Hunting Outlook and Mast Survey, which is a helpful resource to consult before heading into the field. The report, compiled by the wildlife resources section of the WVDNR with the help of volunteers and other agencies, may be downloaded at wvdnr.gov.
