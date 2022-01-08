DNR moves to promote fishing, recognize anglers

I was relaxing in my easy chair scrolling through my social channels when I received a notification ding on my phone. I generally expect one of my turkey-hunting brethren to send me a picture, quote or news about the upcoming spring gobbler season. I clicked the notification button and to my surprise, it was one of my son’s hunting/fishing buddies sending me a link to a new West Virginia Division of Natural Resources fishing program. From his words, I could tell he was pumped about the new opportunity, and I was thrilled to see his excitement based on his enthusiasm and, to be frank, his young age.
We as an industry, have tried to get young people involved through numerous programs. This column doesn’t provide adequate space to go through all the events, range days, hunts, fishing outings and promos. Simply put, some have worked extremely well in recruiting, retaining and reactivating sportsmen and women and some efforts, well, have fallen flat.
The link I received about the new WVDNR fishing programs not only caught my friend’s eye, but it also came across to me as smart and I applaud our WVDNR for their decision on these programs. In doing so, I gathered some information about the new programs from several WVDNR sources and thought it was timely and relevant to share. Here are some details.
A new program and changes to a previous angling program will also take effect this year. The Master Angler Program is an exciting new opportunity for anglers to complete “slams” for specific fish species and also earn a lifetime award as a West Virginia Master Angler by completing all six slams.
The WVDNR implemented the Master Angler Program to promote fishing and recognize anglers for their accomplishments over a wide range of species and ecosystems.
RULES
Angler must legally catch all species listed for the specific slam.
Each catch must meet or exceed the minimum lengths for that species.
Time-stamped photos of the angler holding each species must be submitted with the application.
Each slam must be completed within a calendar year to qualify.
If an angler completes all six slams, he/she will be awarded a West Virginia Master Angler Award which will be a lifetime achievement for an angler. The Master Angler Award does not need to be completed in a calendar year.
The long-standing Trophy Citation Program is undergoing some changes beginning in 2022. The printed citations were completely re-designed and will feature new fish artwork from renowned artist, Joseph Tomelleri.
Additionally, instead of receiving a citation for each trophy fish reported, anglers will now get one citation for each species at the end of the calendar year, reporting the total number of trophies caught for that species. For example, if you submit 15 citation applications for rainbow trout and five citation applications for smallmouth bass, you will receive one trophy citation for rainbow trout, stating you caught 15 trophy-size rainbow trout and one trophy citation for smallmouth bass, stating you caught five trophy-size smallmouth bass. Each citation will also list the length of the largest trophy caught for that species.
REPORTING PROCEDURES
Fish must be legally caught with rod and reel by a licensed angler in West Virginia.
Common carp legally taken by bow and meeting minimum size requirements qualify for a trophy citation.
Fish must meet or exceed the minimum length.
Fish must be measured in the presence of a witness who must sign the application form, or fish must be measured, and a photograph must accompany the application. Measure total length of fish to nearest 1/8 inch from tip of snout to end of tail. See Measuring a Fish in the current WVDNR Fishing Regulations for proper measuring technique.
A clear side view photograph of the fish is desirable.
Nonresidents and residents are eligible for trophy fish citations.
Applications must be submitted within 60 days of the date of catch.
Mail to: DNR Wildlife Resources, Room 306, 324 4th Ave., South Charleston, WV 25303
Anglers are encouraged to review the new regulations to familiarize themselves with changes to the regulations. If you need clarification or have other questions, contact your local DNR district office. The numbers are located on the inside cover of the regulations and online.
The rules and applications for the programs can be found at WVdnr.gov/fishing/fishing-regulations under “Fishing Forms.”