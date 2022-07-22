DNR holding lottery for limited area permits

There is a current trend in the hunting world of folks wanting to experience first-hand a true public land, do-it-yourself-style hunting experience. I witness my son and his hunting buddies talking about hiking deep in public lands and carving out a week of hunting and camping out of their cars. In fact, my son harvested a wild turkey this spring on a piece of public ground, and according to him, he had a blast sleeping in his truck, eating out of a cooler and hiking into the hunting grounds.
One of the groups my son and friends follow is The Hunting Public, an online video series showcasing tips and strategies for hunters. They create daily video journals, how-to tip videos and podcasts to help teach the viewer situational tactics they can apply to their hunts throughout the country. And man, these younger folks are good at what they do. In fact, I believe that groups like this are leading the way for the next generation of hunters by showcasing the way of life that we all as sportsmen and women cherish so dearly.
When a bit of news came across my desk about opportunities to expand our hunting opportunities here at home, I felt the news was worth sharing. With gas prices remaining high, along with most everything else, a staycation or an adventure close to home may sound even more appealing.
If you are looking for expanding your hunting season opportunities, our Division of Natural Resources may just have a nice option or two for you (they include public and private land options).
The West Virginia DNR is now accepting applications to hunt in limited permit areas during the 2022 antlerless deer season. Applications for the lottery are available online at wvhunt.com and will be accepted until midnight on Aug. 12.
"These limited permit areas provide antlerless deer hunting opportunities in counties or areas of the state where wildlife biologists have determined that issuing limited numbers of antlerless deer permits will help meet management objectives," said Chris Ryan, game management supervisor for the WVDNR.
Starting Sept. 1, all applicants can see whether they received a permit by logging into their account. Applicants who are selected will be notified by mail by the first week of October.
The following wildlife management areas and counties are open for this drawing:
Beury WMA;
Camp Creek State Forest;
Greenbrier State Forest;
Hillcrest WMA;
National Forest and State Land (Nicholas County);
National Forest Land (Pocahontas County);
National Forest Land (Randolph County);
National Forest and State Land (Webster County);
Boone County;
Clay County (South Portion);
Greenbrier County (North Portion);
Kanawha County (North Portion);
Nicholas County;
Raleigh County (East Portion);
Webster County.
A limited number of Class N stamps for resident hunters and Class NN stamps for nonresident hunters will be available. Successful applicants may hunt antlerless deer on private and public land on Oct. 20-23, Nov. 21-Dec. 4, Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 28-31.
Hunters who want to enter as a group must know the other hunters' DNR ID numbers to enter the lottery. Hunters also may call their local DNR district office for help with the application process.
Good luck this fall, and I hope you successfully draw a permit that allows you to plan a hunting adventure here at home.
