Disappointment of 2021 fuels Cook's return to state golf tournament

CLEAR FORK – Buoyed by the disappointment of not making the state tournament cut last season, Westside’s Kerri-Anne Cook put an emphatic stamp on her weekend travel plans Monday at the Class AA Region 3 tournament at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado.
The junior shot a 71 to run away with the Class AA Region 3 individual crown and earn the trip back to Wheeling where she had turned heads by placing third her freshman year.
Cook outpaced the competition by six strokes to earn medalist honors.
“It meant a lot where I didn’t make it last year,” Cook said. “It was one of my bigger goals to make it back this year. I worked hard to get that.”
She said that the disappointment served as motivation, not necessarily on the days of matches.
“I used it more on those days when I didn’t really want to get out and practice,” Cook said. “I’d just think, ‘I really want to get back to states this year.’ I worked a lot on my chipping and putting, kind of getting up and down a little more.”
Hard work paid dividends, and those very aspects that she went out and worked on were the very things, she said, that led her to the Region 3 crown.
“I chipped really well yesterday,” she said some 24 hours later at her home course, Clear Fork Valley Golf Course. “I didn’t hit many greens, but I was able to chip them close and make a good putt.”
She said a disappointing finish at the Coalfield Conference Tournament at Glade Springs — against basically the same competition — reinforced her practice makes perfect routine.
“I felt pretty good going into the regional,” Cook said. “After the Coalfields I worked on my swing and had a pretty good swing going in.”
Hers isn’t exactly the girl conquering the boys story because she did that long ago, with her third place in the state tournament her freshman year.
And she is one of the most successful female junior golfers in the state, winning the West Virginia Junior Match Play Championship over the summer, finishing second in the girls state tournament in 2020 and her long, successful scorecard on the Callaway Junior Tour.
But she doesn’t run from that narrative, either.
She said the motivation to beat the boys does remain in limited quantity but has largely been replaced by being a mentor to aspiring girls golfers, especially in her school and her area.
“There is a little bit of it, but I’m kind of used to it now and I just go out and play,” Cook said.
With Sydney Baird earning medalist at the Class A Region 3 tournament, the state of girls golf in Region 3, and the state, is as strong ever.
“I think it is inspiring to girls who play that we can go up there and we can win,” Cook said. “You just have to work for it. I do want to be a role model and I think I might be becoming one. I just tell them to practice, and you can get there.”
The Region 3 medalist is a big one for her, Cook said.
“This one is definitely pretty high up there,” she said. “I think the Junior Match Play I won this year, I think that might top it, because match play is a difficult type of play.”
She thinks she has a good chance to win the state championship, after qualifying as an individual for the second time in her career.
“But you know how it is up at Wheeling, anything can happen,” Cook said. “I’ve just got to go up and play my game and not get too frustrated with things that happen.”
The state golf tournament tees off at Oglebay Park beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4.
She has the experience of that big finish in 2021.
“After seeing how I did my freshman year I think I can finish just as good if not better this year,” Cook said. “I’ll be honest, I surprised myself a little bit that year. I was just trying to make it into the Top 8.”
She is continuing junior golfing excellence not only in her county (Westside won a title in 2018 and Wyoming East won back-to-back titles in 2016-17, and the county produced individual champions) but in her family. Her brother Caleb was on that title squad and finished in the Top 10 twice in Wheeling in 2016 and again in 2018.
To be able to bring her trophy back to Clear Fork Valley “would just about mean the world,” she said. “It would be great.”
