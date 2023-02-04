Woodrow Wilson vs Capital

Woodrow Wilson's Zyon Hawthorne drives past a Capital defender.

 Chad Foreman/for The Register-Herald

Coby Dillon hit a 3 pointer with 3.9 seconds remaining, all part of a 26-16 advantage for Woodrow Wilson in the fourth quarter in a 66-63 come-from-behind win against Capital Saturday night at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

The Flying Eagles trailed 47-40 entering the fourth but whipped that out by hitting six 3s in the frame, the game winner coming from Dillon on a shot from the left wing.

The Flying Eagles finally took the lead at the 3:41 mark on a 3 by Kellen Heffernan, one of his three 3s and his second after a missed Capital free throw made it 57-53.

GALLERY: Woodrow Wilson and Capital

1 of 10

Elijah Redfern, who did not play in the first quarter and came on to lead the Flying Eagles with 21 points, had two free throws late in the contest to give Woodrow a 63-58 lead by De’mahjae Clark had a 3-point play and a 2 to tie the score at 63 with 17 seconds left.

That set the stage for Dillon’s heroics.

Capital led for a large portion of the game including 30-29 at the half.

Heffernan had 13 points for the Flying Eagles and Dillon had 12 points

Redfern also had six assists and three steals for Woodrow Wilson (7-8) and Zyan Hawthorne had five assists.

Woodrow Wilson will face Bridgeport Wednesday at approximately 6 p.m. in the Par Mar Stores tournament at WV State.

Capital

Sha’lik Hampton 6 2-3 14, De’mahjae Clark 8 6-9 22, Tashaun Hines 5 0-1 10, Jaquez Loveless 1 0-0 2, Grant Barclay 1 0-0 2, Markel Booker 1 1-2 3, Elijah Pendleton 0 1-2 1, Keyon Lycans 1 0-0 3, Matt Amos 2 2-2 6. Totals: 25 12-19 63

Woodrow Wilson

Coby Dillon 5 0-0 12, Elijah Redfern 8 3-6 21, Zyon Hawthorne 1 2-2 5, MJ Staples 0 0-0 0, Drew Fitzwater 2 0-0 4, Ziyun Cousins 1 0-0 2, Kellen Heffernan 5 0-0 13, Jaylon Walton 3 3-3 9. Totals: 25 8-11 66.

C 14 16 17 16 - 63

WW 11 18 11 26 - 66

Three-point field goals – C: 1 (Lycans 1). WW: 8 (Dillon 2, Redfern 2, Hawthorne 1, Heffernan 3) Fouled out – None.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video