Coby Dillon hit a 3 pointer with 3.9 seconds remaining, all part of a 26-16 advantage for Woodrow Wilson in the fourth quarter in a 66-63 come-from-behind win against Capital Saturday night at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Flying Eagles trailed 47-40 entering the fourth but whipped that out by hitting six 3s in the frame, the game winner coming from Dillon on a shot from the left wing.
The Flying Eagles finally took the lead at the 3:41 mark on a 3 by Kellen Heffernan, one of his three 3s and his second after a missed Capital free throw made it 57-53.
1 of 10
Woodrow Wilson vs Capital
Elijah Redfern of Woodrow Wilson goes for the layup while Capital's Sha'lik Hampton attempts to block.
Chad Foreman/for The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson vs Capital
Woodrow Wilson's Zyon Hawthorne drives past a Capital defender.
Chad Foreman/for The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson vs Capital
Woodrow Wilson's Zyon Hawthorne goes up for a jump shot while Capital's Sha'lik Hampton tries for the block.
Chad Foreman/for The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson vs Capital
Woodrow Wilson's Zyon Hawthorne puts up a three-point shot.
Chad Foreman/for The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson vs Capital
Woodrow Wilson's Zyon Hawthorne goes for a layup.
Chad Foreman/for The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson vs Capital
Elijah Redfern of Woodrow Wilson drives down the lane to put up a jump shot.
Chad Foreman/for The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson vs Capital
Ziyun Cousins puts up the layup for Woodrow Wilson.
Chad Foreman/for The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson vs Capital
Elijah Redfern of Woodrow Wilson goes for the basket while a Capital defender tries for the block.
Chad Foreman/for The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson vs Capital
Kellan Heffernan on the jump shot for Woodrow Wilson.
Chad Foreman/for The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson vs Capital
Zyon Hawthorne puts up a jump shot for Woodrow Wilson.
Chad Foreman/for The Register-Herald
Elijah Redfern, who did not play in the first quarter and came on to lead the Flying Eagles with 21 points, had two free throws late in the contest to give Woodrow a 63-58 lead by De’mahjae Clark had a 3-point play and a 2 to tie the score at 63 with 17 seconds left.
That set the stage for Dillon’s heroics.
Capital led for a large portion of the game including 30-29 at the half.
Heffernan had 13 points for the Flying Eagles and Dillon had 12 points
Redfern also had six assists and three steals for Woodrow Wilson (7-8) and Zyan Hawthorne had five assists.
Woodrow Wilson will face Bridgeport Wednesday at approximately 6 p.m. in the Par Mar Stores tournament at WV State.
