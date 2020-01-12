On more than one occasion I have been asked by out-of-towners, “Is Nick Rahall, the former congressman from your area, the same guy who won the state high school wrestling championship in 1949?” The answer is an emphatic, “No.” Actually, our former Congressman Nick Joe Rahall was born in 1949, a few months after the other Nick had captured the state wrestling title in the 165-pound class.
The other Nick Rahal (spelled with one L) was the son of Nageep “Jimmy” and Mary Rahal, who owned the Prince Lunch, named appropriately because it was located in downtown Beckley on Prince Street. He was notably a good wrestler but was an outstanding football player and hurdler on the track team at Woodrow Wilson. He received a football scholarship to Syracuse University and was coached by the legendary Ben Schartzwalder. He was a starter for the Orangemen and played with guys like Pro Hall of Famers Jim Ringo and Bobby “Crazy Legs” Leberman.
After college, Nick became a captain in the Air Force and later attended Marshall College (now University), receiving a master’s in education. Later, he coached a little at Logan High School and in 1964 moved to Florida. In Florida, he taught and administrated at Brevard Junior College for several years. He eventually opened a successful real estate agency which his son still owns.
Nick Rahal passed away in 2013 at the age of 82.
Nick Joe Rahall (two Ls) graduated from Woodrow Wilson in 1967. He is the son of N. Joe and Mary Alice Rahall, mainly recognized as owners of the WWNR radio station. In high school, “Nicky Joe,” affectionately called by his friends, was the manager of the football and basketball teams. He was also a member of the golf team which finished as runner-up in the 1967 state tournament. Other members of that team were Slugger White, Jim Justice, Bill Martin, Gary Sutphin, Charles Massinople, Mike Luchini and Danny Lilly.
Nicky Joe attended Duke University after high school and graduated in 1971. In 1977, he was elected to the United States Congress by our 4th congressional district (later became 3rd district) and served until 2015. He is the longest serving congressman in the history of West Virginia.
Although Nick Rahal and Nick Joe Rahall spelled their names differently, and were not alike in athleticism, they did have similarities. Their families were of Lebanese ancestry, both lived on Woodlawn Avenue in Beckley and both graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. Obviously, both were popular in high school with Nick being nominated “Wittiest Boy” in the Class of 1949 and Nicky Joe being awarded the “Most Considerate” boy in the Class of 1967. In addition, their families owned businesses (besides WWNR and Prince Lunch), like Rahall’s Clothing Store and Rahal’s Nut Shoppe (beside the old Lyric Theater), just to name a couple.
The name Rahal/Rahall, however you spell it, will continue to hold importance in the annals of Beckley history.
l l l
The Coalfield Conference Middle School wrestling tournament will be held Saturday at Park Middle School. Wrestling will begin at 9:30 a.m. Twelve teams are expected. Here is a list of some top prospects:
78 pounds: Garret Johnson - Park; William Godbey - Eastern Greenbrier; JJ Scarfino - Independence.
84: JJ Bailes - Park; Seth Snuffer - Independence; Parker Hale - Eastern Greenbrier.
90: Dillon Perdue - Independence; Tucker Lilly - Western Greenbrier; Kaden Stone - Eastern Greenbrier.
95: Vance Neal - Park; Nathan Rhodes - Independence; Tyler Roark - Park.
102: Moses Gray - Western Greenbrier; Kenzi Taylor - Independence; Devin Nash - Summersville.
110: Troy Harris - Park; Aaron Higginbotham - Oak Hill; Devin Ward; Summersville.
116: Jesse Adams - Independence; Jordan Stevens - Park; Colten Willard - Oak Hill.
123: Caelyb Stover - Independence; Landon Jones - Park; Joevan Robinson - Western Greenbrier.
128: Jacob Reeves - Park; Jonathan Painter - Western Greenbrier; Michael Derringer - Shady Spring.
135: Daron Vaughn - Western Greenbrier; Kaden Mills; Park; Nick Dvorak - Beckley Stratton.
145: Evan Vandall - Western Greenbrier; Josh Helton - Park; Dustin Harrison - Fayetteville.
155: Thomas Treadway - Western Greenbrier; Jimmy Smith - Oak Hill; Dustin Morgan - Beckley Stratton.
171: Cole Vandall - Western Greenbrier; Jordan Johnson - Park; Dawson Baker - Eastern Greenbrier.
190: Bradley Treadway - Trap Hill; Calvin Roberts - Eastern Greenbrier; JD Mauritz - Fayetteville.
HWT: Shae Powell - Independence; Jared Kirike - Eastern Greenbrier; Ethan Hammons - Western Greenbrier.
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Matt Nish,a big wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column.