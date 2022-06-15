Diefenbach handcuffs Miners

Nobody was protecting a no-hitter, but defense is just as big in preserving all those zeroes in the linescore.
Justin Diefenbach held the West Virginia Miners to five hits over 7 1/3 innings in his best outing of the season, his defense made three rally-killing plays and Santrel Farmer homered twice in the Chillicothe Paints' 6-0 win Wednesday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
Diefenbach (1-1), who went into the game with a 9.00 earned run average, was in control from the start. He finished with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
"They play good defense, they do," Miners manager Tim Epling said. "And they run the bases (well), but that pitcher they had on the mound, he could deal. He threw pretty good. He backed us off the plate. He threw inside and really controlled the game. You've got to tip your hat."
Five of Diefenbach's 10 strikeouts came in the final three innings of his appearance. He finished with 98 pitches, 65 for strikes.
"Outstanding job," Paints manager Jackson White said. "He just got ahead of guys and he finished them off. That's pretty much all there is to it. He competed, he was locked in on every pitch, he never gave in to any count or any batter or the umpire — not that there were any issues there — but he just did a really good job of filling it up. I commend him for that. It was a really good job."
Three of the Miners' five hits came in the fifth inning in what would be their biggest scoring threat, but the Paints (10-3) took care of that with their defense.
Stephen Karis and Coby Tweten led off with back-to-back singles, and Kevin Shea followed with a single to center field. Ben Gbur fired a perfect throw home to easily get Karis for the first out.
Silas Butler then hit into a double play to end the inning.
Diefenbach retired the side in the sixth and seventh — doing so on 22 pitches — and stayed in the game to pitch the eighth. His night ended, however, when he walked Tweten and Butler around a strikeout.
Jace Middleton relieved Diefenbach and got Eddie Leon to hit a sharp ground ball to third. The ball stayed just fair, Connor Ashby fielded it and raced in to step on the bag to force Tweten for the second out.
Middleton then got Josh Griffin on a soft liner to first base in foul territory to again erase a Miners opportunity.
"That was big with Ashby," White said. "I thought personally the ball was close to being foul; I'm glad (the umpire) didn't call it foul. We were able to get the out there. It's big-time plays like that that allow you to have shutouts, which are very important for saving (pitchers). Not having to throw them nearly as many pitches. It's important. Everything adds up."
"I didn't like our (offensive) approach at the beginning, but we made better approaches there at the end," Epling said. "So that's what I liked about it. (Diefenbach) threw zeroes, that's all I can tell you. We have a team that we have to get on base and manufacture runs. If we don't, we're going to be playing catch-up a lot, and that's the spot that we got put in."
Meanwhile, Farmer was the offensive star for the Paints, finishing 4-for-5 including a pair of solo home runs. He needed a triple for the cycle but took himself out of the running in the ninth with a massive home run over the left-center field wall.
Farmer voiced his displeasure — with a smile — over hitting a home run halfway down the first base line as he watched the no-doubter.
Tim Orr added a leadoff home run in the sixth for the Paints, who have won seven straight.
Scotty Kato (0-2) started and went 5 1/3 innings for the Miners. He allowed eight hits and four earned runs while striking out four and walking one.
The Miners (4-7) will be on the road the next three days, starting with a two-game series at Johnstown that begins Thursday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
